Live updates | Five Hawkeyes conclude Session IV of Big Ten men’s wrestling championships in bouts for first, third

EVANSTON, Ill. — It all comes down to this: Session IV of the Big Ten championships inside Welsh-Ryan Arena, dozens of rounds of wrestling leading to five Hawkeyes in finals and third-place consolations.

While a Big Ten team title is a lofty goal, the Hawkeyes in third behind Penn State’s significant first-place lead, three individual members of the Iowa men’s wrestling have earned spots in their weight classes’ championship matches:

133 pounds — No. 1 Drake Ayala vs. No. 2 Lucas Byrd of Illinois

165 pounds — No. 2 Michael Caliendo vs. No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State

197 pounds – No. 1 Stephen Buchanan vs. No. 3 Jacob Cardenas of Michigan

Around those matches will be two Hawkeyes in third-place finals: No. 2 Kyle Parco at 149 pounds against No. 1 Shayne Van Ness of Penn State and No. 7 Ben Kueter at 285 pounds against No. 3 Joshua Heindselman of Michigan.

Championships

133 pounds — Illinois’ No. 2 Lucas Byrd pins Iowa’s No. 1 Drake Ayala

Ayala returned to his method of wrestling on one knee to start the first period that kept Byrd at bay — even with a leg shot that got dangerous against Ayala but went out of bounds as well as a near double-leg before the bell saved him again. Ayala in control to start the second period, Byrd flipped over him quickly and wrapped him tight in a lock against the mat for a pin almost instantly once Ayala had his back on the mat.

165 pounds — Penn State’s No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink def. Iowa’s No. 2 Michael Caliendo, 4-1

Caliendo looked comfortable to start this next championship match, shooting and reacting well to Mesenbrink’s responses. But a Mesenbrink shot at the gut brought Caliendo to the mat, ultimately succumbing to the push for the latter’s 3-0 deficit after one. Mesenbrink defended so well across the match, blocking Caliendo’s attacks from anything relatively close to a takedown — again and again to Mesenbrink’s 3-1 lead for the final two minutes. Neutral at a 4-1 deficit, Caliendo lost a leg yet broke free from Mesenbrink’s grip, but nothing more came to fruition in Caliendo’s runner-up finish.

Third-Place Consolations

149 pounds — Penn State’s No. 1 Shayne Van Ness def. Iowa’s No. 2 Kyle Parco, 13-0

Van Ness shot first, defended by Parco’s grip on his torso, but Van Ness rolled over it into a three-point takedown. Locking Parco’s legs, Van Ness pushed Parco’s shoulders back to the mat — inches away from a pin but instead a four-point near-fall and 7-0 Penn State lead for the second period. Locking Parco’s shoulders in the neutral position, Van Ness then tripped him onto his head and over into a second three-point takedown that brought just under two minutes of riding time and an 11-0 lead after two. He did the same seconds into the third period to keep his advantage and rode out the win to Parco’s loss and fourth-place finish.

Fifth-Place Consolations

174 pounds — Iowa’s No. 4 Patrick Kennedy pins Maryland’s No. 12 Branson John