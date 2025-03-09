Iowa men’s basketball to face Ohio State in first round of Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, NE – Iowa men’s basketball’s upset win over Nebraska Sunday afternoon guaranteed it a spot in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Less than an hour after the final whistle, the Hawkeyes found out their next opponent: a familiar one that’s sent them packing in back-to-back years. Iowa, a 15 seed, will take on 10th-seeded Ohio State in the first round on March 12.

Tip-off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starts 25 minutes after a 2:30 p.m. Central duel between Minnesota and Northwestern. Fans can watch the game on Peacock.

The Buckeyes finished the season 17-14 overall with a 9-11 record in Big Ten competition. They met the Hawkeyes earlier this season and earned a blowout win in Columbus. Head coach Jake Diebler’s squad sported four double-digit scorers en route to a 17-point victory. The loss marked the start of a three-game losing skid for Iowa, which has met its demise to Ohio State in previous years.

Last year’s Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis saw Iowa drop a 90-78 decision in the first round. The tournament prior, the Hawkeyes lost by four to the Buckeyes in Chicago. Ohio State has won four of the last five games in the series.

Third-year guard Bruce Thornton leads the Buckeyes in scoring and assists with 17.5 and 4.5 per game, respectively. He played a role in both of Iowa’s conference tournament defeats, scoring 17 points in the 2023 matchup and 14 last season.

Iowa finished the regular seasons with 16-15 record overall and a 7-13 mark in conference play. The Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten Tournament game since they won the title in 2022, which occurred in Indianapolis.