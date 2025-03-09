Iowa City school districts receive grant to expand child development courses

The Iowa Department of Education approved a $600,000 grant to be split between nine school districts across the state. This grant aims to help expand child care programs and provide students with a Child Development Associate Credit through local Family and Consumer Science programs.

The Credentials to Child Care Careers grant is meant to strengthen school and community partnerships, increasing access to child care while supporting high school students earning a CDA credit, which is nationally recognized in early childhood education.

Earning a CDA credential requires coursework, hands-on experience, and a demonstration assessment where the student is observed while working with kids.

The CDA credit takes around 400 hours to earn, and the Iowa City School District will offer the opportunity to high school students to earn it while attending everyday classes. The district plans to introduce an application process for those interested in earning their CDA and hopes this opportunity will create more interest among students.

The nine districts that are receiving grant money are:

Central Lyon Community School District

Charles City Community School District

Clear Creek Amana Community School District

Des Moines Public Schools

Harlan Community School District

Iowa City Community School District

LeMars Community School District

Marshalltown Community School District

Woodbine Community School District.

To receive this grant, districts had to apply through Iowa’s Department of Education. Clear Creek Amana was one of the districts awarded the grant. Dominic Audia, a career technical education support employee in the Iowa City School District, filled out the district’s application and submitted it.

“The state was looking for schools that used state-approved child care. They are looking to see us implementing a statewide curriculum towards the CDA certification. We have ‘til June of 2026 to make claims,” he said.

Iowa City schools received the full grant amount of $75,000. This money goes toward certification costs for students, hiring costs of child care workers and teachers, and providing money for the teachers and kids.

“The grant money will be divided based on interest,” Audia said. “Kids will have to be enrolled in three of our child care curriculum classes: Introduction to FCS, Child Development 1, and Child Development 2. Currently, we are trying to identify kids who are in that sequence of classes and have the ability to get the training.”

Other districts are supplementing these funds in the same way. Megan Overholser, a family consumer science teacher at Clear Creek Amana High School, drafted and submitted the district’s application.

“Some of the things I had to include was how many students would be interested in doing this, what child care providers students can connect with and learn from. I had to identify some of the barriers students could face to make sure it’s truly an equitable experience for everyone,” she said.

In June 2024, Iowa’s Department of Education first announced districts could apply for the grant, and Overholser began the district’s application in October 2024.

“They actually sent the application back to me to change a few answers and had me review it. I officially knew in January that we received the grant,” she said.

The grant money will be available for these districts from June 2025 through June 2026.

Schools must be thorough with their applications, Heather Doe, communications director for the Iowa Department of Education, said. The state decided to grant these awards based on the high quality of applications. Applicants were required to show data on the number of students enrolled in child development courses and a plan of how they would disperse the grant money.

“Nine districts applied for a Credentials to Child Care Careers grant in this latest round, and all nine were awarded,” Doe said.

This grant provides districts opportunities to expand classes focused on child development. As of now, Clear Creek Amana only offers one course to students. This grant allows the district to create a whole pathway of child care and development classes.

“We were able to pull reports on careers that students are interested in and that told us that we had 146 students at our school that have interests in this pathway,” Overholser said. “With this grant, we can truly give them the chance to determine if this is what they actually want to do. Even if they decide that is not what they wanted, they aren’t out for anything [money] for this.”