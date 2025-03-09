Big Ten men’s wrestling championships session III | No. 2 149-pounder Kyle Parco’s resiliency propels him to chance at third place

EVANSTON, Ill. — As No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling traveled back from Penn State with its only dual loss on the season, 149-pound Hawkeye Kyle Parco had an important decision to make — a decision that’s carried him to the postseason.

Parco could either choose to be resilient following his 12-5 major decision loss to Nittany Lion Shayne Van Ness, or Parco could let it trickle into a downward spiral for the rest of the season. For Parco, there was only one correct option — to be resilient.

“I think last week was a really good learning point for me, not only from a technical standpoint but from a wrestling attitude and where my mind is at,” Parco said. “I expect more out of myself, and that’s what I got from that match.”

Parco’s strong mental game and mindset following his only loss in the regular season proved to be Parco’s strength from then on this season — as the Hawkeye wrestler went a perfect 5-0 in conference duals following the loss to the Nittany Lion, improving upon his game one match at a time.

Parco’s strong headspace turned the loss into an opportunity, not something detrimental for the team that needed his national power at the weight class.

“It’s a time where you can make big leaps and big jumps,” Parco said. “You’re competing every weekend, so there’s a lot of opportunities.”

During Session III of the Big Ten championships, hosted by Northwestern at the Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday afternoon, that resiliency was on display yet again.

Following a gut-wrenching 14-2 upset loss to Nebraska’s No. 3 Ridge Lovett in Session II the day before, Parco easily could have saved himself in his following matches for the NCAA championships in two weeks’ time. What’s the point in wrestling for anything other than first?

Again, the thought never crossed Parco’s mind as head coach Tom Brands has instilled the idea that a strong mindset is essential entering a tournament of this caliber. A strong mindset entering a tournament of this caliber is essential for team success.

“It’s about getting better every day,” Brands said. “The most important date on the calendar is the next date. And when you get to the postseason, that probably ratchets it up a little bit. And when I say probably, I mean it does ratchet it up. The Big Ten championships are very important.”

This mindset brought Parco to put on a clinic in the consolation semifinals — and shut out Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio, 9-0, to advance to the bout for third place in Session IV Sunday evening.

“The Big Ten is a lot bigger tournament, but I am really excited to wrestle better opponents a lot earlier in the year,” Parco said. “It’s exciting. It is my first time at the tournament. I don’t know what to expect, but I am going in there with the same mindset.”

Now, roughly a month-and-a-half after the Penn State dual meet, Parco has graciously been granted another opportunity from the wrestling gods to avenge his loss — an opportunity Parco will not take lightly as the Hawkeye grappler is set to face No. 1 Van Ness once more in a battle for third-place at the 149-pound division.