Big Ten men’s wrestling championships Session I | No. 4 Jacori Teemer cruises through opening, stalls in quarterfinal opportunity

EVANSTON, Ill. — Despite seeing the sideline due to injury for much of the regular season, Iowa men’s wrestling’s No. 4 157-pounder Jacori Teemer had one goal in mind entering the conference tournament on Saturday: to prove himself on the Big Ten stage. But what was once his method to success became his poison.

“Everyone has one goal, and that’s going to win a national championship,” Teemer said. “So me and [transfer Kyle] Parco, coming over from the same team, just coming over, being ourselves, man — that’s the only thing we can do. Being ourselves, keeping a good energy for the team, and hope everyone carries it on.”

Teemer had a great opportunity to do just that in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, highlighting his prowess on the mat with a smart 7-2 win over Luke Mechler of Wisconsin.

The first round between the two was slow to start as Teemer spent the early moments of the match as he always does — feeling out his opponent, patiently waiting for an offensive opportunity to arise. He closed it having absorbed Mechler’s pattern, reading where the openings are for takedowns and taking advantage of them into a decision win sending him through to the next round.

Teemer’s patience and defense have proven to be his forte this season, and that defensive attitude was more than prevalent in his second-round match against Tommy Askey of Minnesota — a wrestler Teemer has beaten with that same method. But the passive offense this time kept Askey close when he shouldn’t have been.

Teemer relied on the same methodical approach as he took in the first match against Mechler to start the first period against Askey, resulting in a scoreless start. The two exchanged escapes over the next four minutes, neither prevailing, overtime the only option. Teemer, now visibly fatigued, could only rely on his defense a little longer. Askey ultimately took advantage of the exhaustion and recorded a takedown in sudden victory to send the Hawkeye grappler to the consolation bracket.

“We’ve got work to do in other weights, and we’ve got some guys in the championship finals,” Brands said. “We are going into day two of the qualifier, and we have to be at our best on day two.”

By qualifier, Brands means NCAA qualifying spots, eight allocated to the Big Ten in the 157-pound division. But after Session II Saturday afternoon, Teemer’s high hopes suddenly find him at the bottom, a seventh-place finish his best possible outcome from this weekend — instead of a Big Ten title.