Photos: 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State defeated No. 11 Iowa 60-59 on the second day of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game was evenly scored and matched throughout the majority of the game, with Iowa having 16 turnovers and 37 rebounds and Ohio State having 14 and 38, respectively.

Iowa struggled, especially in the fourth quarter, with Lucy Olsen scoring zero and Taylor McCabe missing each attempt from beyond the arch. Olsen played for 38 minutes of the game, and McCabe played for 27.

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke, Sydney Affolter, and Lucy Olsen all had 14 points each. Iowa center Ava Heiden had 10 points and four rebounds. Stuelke led in rebounds with 12. Olsen led in assists with 7.

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon led the team in scoring with 18 points. Ajae Petty led the team in rebounds with 12. Taylor Thierry led the team defensively with five steals and a block. Thierry also had 14 points.

Ohio State will go on to play No. 2 UCLA in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m.