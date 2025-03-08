The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes send five to semifinals, suffer last-minute losses

Both one seeds — Drake Ayala and Stephen Buchanan — are still alive.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
March 8, 2025
Ethan McLaughlin
Wrestlers warm up before the 2025 Men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025.

EVANSTON, Ill. —After Session I, five Hawkeyes remain alive in the quest for individual titles at the Big Ten men’s wrestling championships inside Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday.

Despite shaky starts to their debuts after byes, top-ranked duo 133-pounder Drake Ayala and 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan both advanced to the semifinals in Session II at 5 p.m.

But Arizona State transfer No. 4 Jacori Teemer, ranked in the top three nationally this season, hit a disappointing end to his Big Ten career. He lost to Minnesota’s No. 5 Tommy Askey, who he beat earlier this season, in a 4-1 overtime decision.

The Hawkeyes sit fourth in team points for that second session this afternoon with 54 — behind Illinois with 58.5, Nebraska with 60.5, and Penn State in first with 88.

125 pounds → Consolations

No. 5 Joey Cruz made it to the quarterfinals with an 11-7 decision over Michigan State’s No. 12 Christian Tanefeu, an easy start to the Hawkeyes’ day as the Spartans struggled as a whole. But he dropped his match in the second round to Penn State’s title-contending No. 4 Luke Lilledahl in an 11-1 major decision.

Bumped to the second round of the consolation bracket, Cruz’s third match will come in Session II against Michigan State’s No. 11 Caleb Weiand.

133 pounds → Semifinals

Ayala escaped No. 8 Angelo Rini of Indiana in a 13-9 decision to advance to the semifinals. One of the final four wrestlers vying for the 133-pound title, he’s now got No. 5 Dylan Shawver — who gave Penn State a shake as he upset the Nittany Lions’ No. 4 Braeden Davis in the quarterfinals — for a shot in the title match.

141 pounds → Consolations

Cullan Schriever’s search for a qualifying spot at the NCAA championships got much harder as he dropped his opening round match to Rutgers’ No. 6 Joseph Olivieri in a 4-2 decision. Beating Michigan State’s No. 14 Jaden Crumpler in an 18-2 technical fall, though, his search for third place is still alive.

Schriever will have No. 5 Sergio Lemley of Michigan — a must-win for one of the Big Ten’s seven NCAA qualifying spots in the weight class.

149 pounds → Semifinals

With a bye, No. 2 Kyle Parco needed just one match to move to the semifinals, besting No. 7 Sam Cartella of Northwestern in a 15-7 major decision. But his next match is huge — a rematch with Nebraska’s No. 3 Ridge Lovett.

While Parco beat Lovett in their dual meet matchup this season, Lovett is hot with a technical fall in the first round and 13-2 major decision over Rutgers’ No. 6 Andrew Clark.

157 pounds → Consolations

Teemer’s methodical method of wrestling earned him the 7-2 decision over Wisconsin’s No. 13 Luke Mechler. But a lack of offense cost him a semifinal shot as Askey won with an overtime takedown.

So Teemer’s next matchup is with Illinois’ No. 11 Jason Kraisser who lost off-rip to Purdue’s No. 6 Joey Blaze in the opening round.

165 pounds → Semifinals

No. 2 Michael Caliendo dominated in his lone match thus far, a bye setting him up for Rutgers’ No. 10 Anthony White. His 21-4 technical fall over White in five minutes next brings him Illinois’ No. 6 Braeden Scoles — who has a valuable upset win over No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska in the opening round.

174 pounds → Semifinals

No. 4 Patrick Kennedy’s high-powered offense has dug him out and into a semifinal contest with Penn State’s No. 1 Levi Haines who is on fire with a pin this afternoon.

Kennedy beat No. 13 Ceasar Garza of Michigan State in a 22-5 technical fall before giving Maryland’s No. 12 Branson John a 20-3 technical fall too. That offense will be crucial but must be controlled against the technically fluent Haines tonight.

184 pounds → Consolations

No. 4 Gabe Arnold folded to Maryland’s No. 5 Jaxon Smith in the quarterfinals, riding time in overtime giving the latter the 3-2 win. So Arnold joins the consolation crew for Northwestern’s No. 11 Jon Halvorsen in what should be an easier route to the third-place contest.

197 pounds → Semifinals

Buchanan’s persistent effort produced an 8-0 major decision victory over Ohio State’s No. 9 Seth Shumate, but Illinois’ No. 5 Zac Braunagel will give him a threat. Braunagel has impressed thus far today, a 16-0 technical fall over Maryland’s No. 12 Chase Mielnik and a 10-4 decision over Minnesota’s No. 4 Isaiah Salazar.

Heavyweight → Consolations

In a stacked 285-pound class, No. 7 Ben Kueter ran into the power of Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet. Kueter beat Purdue’s No. 10 Hayden Filipovich, 5-1, but struggled under a pin-fall from Kerkvliet in the next round.

So Kueter is one of five Hawkeyes in the consolation bracket, taking Indiana’s No. 8 Jacob Bullock who fell to Maryland’s No. 9 Seth Nevills in a 3-0 first-round decision.

