Live updates | Ten Hawkeyes begin searches for Big Ten titles in first session at men’s wrestling conference championships

Ten Hawkeyes begin their searches for a Big Ten title as Session I of the Big Ten championships begin at 10 a.m. inside Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday.

Two Hawkeyes hold top seeds in Drake Ayala at 133 pounds and Stephen Buchanan at 197. But barring upsets, each Hawkeye should see NCAA qualification — except Cullan Schriever at 141 pounds, an 11 seed fighting for one of seven NCAA qualifying spots.

First Round

125 pounds — Iowa’s No. 5 Joey Cruz def. Michigan’s No. 12 Christian Tanefeu, 11-7

Cruz and Tanefeu exchanged defense until Cruz secured a single-leg takedown for three points and a nice mat return to maintain control. Shooting at the leg, Cruz locked it and pushed hard into a buzzer-beating finish for a 6-1 lead after one. To start the second, Tanefeu then rode into over a minute of advantage time before his single-leg found his first takedown of the match. Letting Cruz up, though, the Hawkeye shot again into a double-leg tackle for the 10-5 lead and, ultimately, the 11-7 win.

Advancing to the second round, Cruz will see Penn State’s No. 4 Luke Lilledahl who beat Illinois’ No. 13 Caelan Riley via fall a minute into the second period.

141 pounds — Rutgers’ No. 6 Joseph Olivieri def. Iowa’s No. 11 Cullan Schriever, 4-2

Needing a top-seven finish to see the NCAA championships, Schriever started down as he gave up a takedown early in the first period to Olivieri before a quick escape. Those were the only takedown points of the match as Olivieri worked riding time and the two exchanged escapes, neither able to find something more and pull away. So Olivieri sent Schriever to the wrestleback rounds with a 4-2 decision.

Schriever will see No. 14 Jaden Crumpler of Michigan State next, Crumpler losing to Nebraska’s No. 3 Brock Hardy in a 17-1 technical fall in the first round.