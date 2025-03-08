Live updates | No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling keeps five alive in Session II Big Ten championship semifinals

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a slate of consolation matches, five Hawkeyes will continue their quest for individual titles in Session II of the Big Ten men’s wrestling championships inside Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday.

Despite shaky starts to their debuts after byes, top-ranked duo 133-pounder Drake Ayala and 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan both advanced to the semifinals in Session II at 7 p.m. But Arizona State transfer No. 4 Jacori Teemer, ranked in the top three nationally this season, hit a disappointing end to his Big Ten career. He lost to Minnesota’s No. 5 Tommy Askey, who he beat earlier this season, in a 4-1 overtime decision and will thus lead five more Hawkeyes in consolation matches at 5 p.m.

The Hawkeyes sit fourth in team points for that second session this afternoon with 54 — behind Illinois with 58.5, Nebraska with 60.5, and Penn State in first with 88.

Consolations

125 pounds — Michigan State’s No. 11 Caleb Weiand def. Iowa’s No. 5 Joey Cruz, 10-5

Weiand’s push at the very edge of the mat pressured Cruz down into a takedown and 3-0 Hawkeye deficit although the latter escaped with plenty of time thereafter to work back out. Tangled up with Weiand at center mat, Cruz worked his control around into a three-point takedown of his own for a 4-3 lead after one. A 7-5 flip back in favor of Weiand put Cruz on the offensive with just over a minute left, and a double-leg takedown ended Cruz’s weekend early.

141 pounds — Michigan’s No. 5 Sergio Lemley def. Iowa’s No. 11 Cullan Schriever, 8-3

Lemley hitched a leg and worked it down into a three-point takedown for the 3-0 lead over Schriever, totaling over a minute of riding time to the end of the period. And while Schriever started the second period on top, he pushed Lemley’s riding time down to just 45 seconds yet made things interesting with a leg trip into a three-point takedown to shrink Lemley’s lead to 4-3. Needing a last-second shot to stay alive, Schriever fell instead, 8-3, in a takedown that ended his season.

157 pounds — Iowa’s No. 4 Jacori Teemer def. Illinois’ No. 11 Jason Kraisser, 20-9

Teemer worked Kraisser a bit more than he’s known to early in matches, finding a three-point takedown as he firmly secured Kraisser’s torso, a second takedown coming similarly shortly after for a 6-2 Teemer lead after one. Tripping Kraisser to the mat in a third takedown, Teemer held a comfortable 9-4 lead and focused on defense, leaping out of Kraisser’s leg attacks. His fourth takedown came with under 20 seconds left in the second — although Kraisser picked one up on an ankle pick to open the third and erase Teemer’s advantage time — and his final takedown of the match made the 20-9 win to survive.