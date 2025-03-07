The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

Jessy Lane, Photojournalist
March 7, 2025

The Iowa men’s basketball team took on the Michigan State Spartans for senior night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes led for a majority of the game but ultimately fell to the Spartans, 91-84.

Leading the charge for the Spartans was freshman guard Jase Richardson, who scored 22 points and earned four rebounds. The Hawkeyes leader for the night was junior guard Josh Dix, who finished the night with 18 points and seven rebounds. This was the Hawkeye’s final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Iowa will continue for their last regular season game on Sunday, March 9, against Nebraska.

2025_03_06_MBBvsMSU_JL_seqn0049
Jessy Lane
The seniors are recognized prior to a basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and The Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The Spartans defeated the Hawkeyes, 91-84.
