Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

The Iowa men’s basketball team took on the Michigan State Spartans for senior night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes led for a majority of the game but ultimately fell to the Spartans, 91-84.

Leading the charge for the Spartans was freshman guard Jase Richardson, who scored 22 points and earned four rebounds. The Hawkeyes leader for the night was junior guard Josh Dix, who finished the night with 18 points and seven rebounds. This was the Hawkeye’s final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Iowa will continue for their last regular season game on Sunday, March 9, against Nebraska.