Iowa gymnastics demolishes in-state rival Iowa State at home

The Iowa gymnastics team took down in-state rival Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn CyHawk series on Friday evening inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes dominated the Cyclones in all four events, winning by a score of 197.025-195.450. Third-year Karina Muñoz led the way for the Hawkeyes with a season-best total of 39.475. Her solid outing resulted in her fourth all around title of the year.

This was the GymHawks last meet in Iowa City this season. Iowa celebrated five seniors for Senior Day – Alexa Ebeling, Ilka Juk, Adeline Kenlin, Marissa Rojas and Haley Tyson.

“This victory was huge… to hit a 197 on Senior Night and send the seniors out on a high note in their last meet at Carver-Hawkeye is incredible,” Iowa head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “It’s my first time being part of a gymnastics program with a true rivalry, so experiencing that makes it even more special.”

Vault

The Hawkeyes started off the meet strong at the vault, defeating the Cyclones, 49.000-48.875.

Muñoz led the way, scoring a 9.900, while third-year Hannah Castillo also produced in a big way. Castillo recorded a 9.825 to finish in third place for the event overall, igniting the rest of the Hawkeye squad.

Bars

The GymHawks dominated on bars, beating the Cyclones 49.275-48.800. First-year Auriele Tran earned first place, scoring a career high of 9.950. Third-year Gianna Masella netted third place, scoring a 9.850.Third-year Kaia Vanney, First-year Sydney Turner, Juk, and Muñoz contributed with a 9.825.

Despite the loss, Iowa State first-year Frederique Sgarbossa led her team with a score of 9.875.

Beam

Iowa posted a season-high score of 49.425 on beam to again best the Cyclones, who scored 48.625.

Fifth-year Adeline Kenlin earned first place, scoring a season-best of 9.925. Third-year Haley Tyson and Muñoz tied for second place, posting a 9.900, a number that marked a season-high for Muñoz.

Juk and Tran contributed with a very respectable 9.850 for the Hawkeyes, while fourth-year Rachel Wilke led the Cyclones with a 9.875.

Floor

The Hawkeyes closed out the meet on floor, posting a strong score of 49.325. Iowa State responded with its best performance of the day, scoring a 49.150, but it still wasn’t enough to dethrone Iowa.

Emily Erb led the way for Iowa, earning first place with a 9.925 total, her fourth floor win of the season. Tran recorded a 9.875, while Muñoz and Tyson contributed with a 9.850. Second-year Noelle Adams and first-year Haylee Hardin both tallied a 9.875, tying Tran for second place overall in the event.

Up Next

The GymHawks will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 16 to compete in the Minnesota Quad. The meet is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

​​”Looking ahead to the Big Ten Tournament, we just need to stay on track. After a well-deserved break this weekend, we’ll focus on our next away meet, which is key to securing a strong regional spot,” said Llewellyn.