Iowa football lands commitment from three-star wide receiver Brody Schaffer

Schaffer becomes Iowa’s seventh commit in its 2026 recruiting class.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
March 5, 2025
Emma Calabro
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks along the sidelines during a football game between Washington and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies 40-16. (Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan)

Wide receiver Brody Schaffer has announced his commitment to the Iowa football team, per a post from his X account.

Schaffer, ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Washington State, Northwestern, Texas State, and others. Iowa State and Wisconsin also reportedly showed interest, but Schaffer felt a special connection to Iowa after attending its annual Junior Day back in January.

I attended their junior day and I immediately felt at home,” Schaffer told national Rivals analyst Greg Smith. “The way they’ve treated me throughout this process is amazing and I’m forever grateful for their belief in me as a player. They have a great fan base and support that makes playing at Iowa a really special opportunity. The coaching staff is consistent and has some of the purest and most down to earth people and that’s what has helped me make this decision. Go Hawkeyes!”

Hailing from Winneconne, Wisconsin, Schaffer threw for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions at the quarterback position and collected 1227 rushing yards during his junior campaign in 2024. He will be Iowa’s seventh recruit in the 2026 class.

