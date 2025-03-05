IC VA Health Care System recognized as Pathway to Excellence organization

Throughout the U.S., only 8 percent of hospitals along with 14 Veteran Affairs programs are recognized as Pathway to Excellence organizations by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The Pathway to Excellence Program is overseen by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which recognizes health care systems’ commitment to creating a positive work environment for staff, which in turn enhances patient care.

Being designated as a Pathway to Excellence organization not only allows for better nurse retention, reduced burnout, and improved patient care, but it also showcases the excellence in professional and health care practice.

Across the country, organizations voluntarily apply for the designation, which contains an initial assessment, an application submission, and an evaluation.

Vice President of the Magnet Recognition and Pathway to Excellence programs at the American Nurses Credentialing Center Rebecca Graystone discussed how the program recognizes organizations that create welcoming spaces for nurses.

“Health care is changing rapidly, and there’s lots of different factors that are impacting that, and nurses have to be in all health care organizations,” Graystone said. “Those team members really have to have all the support that they need to be at the highest levels of professional practice because that underpins safety and quality and all the other things.”

In addition, Graystone said organizations must meet the six criteria for the Pathway to Excellence designation: shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development.

Meeting all of the criteria allows organizations to stand out in the competitive nursing workforce and demonstrates their commitment to ensuring nurses have a positive work environment.

“The connection between the health of the community and working in a Pathway to Excellence organization is just undeniable — there’s outpatient outcomes, their improvements and their care is better,” Graystone said. “Patients report that they feel better and more satisfied in Pathway to Excellence organizations as compared to non-pathway organizations.”

Now, a local health care organization, the Iowa City VA Health Care System, has joined the list of Pathway to Excellence recipients.

Sara Newhart, professional services chief nurse at the Iowa City VA Health Care System, said the recognition has had a positive impact on the quality of care provided to veterans.

“We keep a close eye on our nurse-sensitive matrix metrics, and we see those impacted every day. When you have happy nurses, you have happy patients,” Newhart said.

Newhart emphasized the importance of the shared governance structure in contributing to the designation, which allows frontline staff a voice in policy and advocacy.

In addition, the Iowa City VA Health Care System enacts specific initiatives, such as the Employee Assistance Program, which offers therapy and financial assistance, and the Whole Health Initiative’s Recharge Room, which is designed to provide a quiet, conducive space for staff.

In the future, Newhart said the organization is committed to building on these initiatives to ensure ongoing excellence in care, along with the fact that the Pathway to Excellence recognition aligns with the overall mission and goals of the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

“We’ve always been about excellence — excellent care and excellent staff — and our focus has always been on providing the best care that we can for the veterans, and the Pathway to Excellence aligns with that goal,” Newhart said. “As long as the staff are elevating their standards through pathway, then we’re elevating the standards for care, too.”

Director of the Johnson County Veteran Services Mandy Coates told The Daily Iowan in an email statement the organization collaborates with a variety of others around the surrounding area.

Coates said collaborations include Iowa Works, Shelter House, Johnson County American Legions, the Iowa City VFW, the Veterans Liberty Center, and the Iowa City VA Health Care Systems.

In particular, the Johnson County Veteran Services works closely with the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

“We are able to assist veterans with filling out Veterans Health Care Applications as well as eligibility questions, and we can be an advocate or mediate between the VA and the Veteran,” Coates wrote in the email.

Ultimately, the Pathway to Excellence designation emphasizes the commitment organizations have to ensuring positive work environments for nurses.