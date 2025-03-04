Politics Notebook | Iowa House lawmakers advance bill to relax state hemp regulations

Iowa House lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would relax laws that regulate hemp consumption in Iowa to stop unintended consequences from legislation passed last year that enacted strict requirements on the amount of THC allowed in consumable hemp beverages.

The bill, House Study Bill 279, would change the amount of THC allowed in consumable hemp products in the state and require regulation to be done by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services for the sale of consumable hemp. Regulation of hemp growers was moved to the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the 2024 law.

Under the bill, limits on consumable hemp products would be:

1 milligram for tinctures

10 milligrams per 12 fluid ounces for beverages

1,000 milligrams per package for topical applications.

The 2024 law only regulates the amount of THC per serving.

The bill also increases the maximum amount of THC per serving from 4 milligrams and a max of 10 milligrams per container to 5 milligrams per serving and eliminates the container limits.

The bill also requires manufacturers to have child-proof containers, limit packaging to a 30-day supply, and prohibit products that may look attractive to children.

Josie Wagler, the legislative liaison with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said the bill would undo “meaningful strides” in public safety that were accomplished under the 2024 law.

Scott Radke, a veterinary toxicologist with the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, said he would like to see references to animal consumption taken out of the bill because THC in any form is very toxic to dogs.

Consumable hemp sellers at the subcommittee were in support of the bill and said it would allow them to stop the business losses they’ve seen since the 2024 law was enacted.

“Our store owners, Iowans here, are on the breaking point of losing their stores,” Phil Jenner, with the Iowa Hemp Coalition, said. “This bill helps provide them and the state a better way to have this product and making sure that our folks can get what they need but also providing those guardrails.”

The bill will now move forward for consideration by the whole House Public Safety Committee.

Iowa lawmakers advance bill to review public education in Iowa

Iowa House lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would require the legislative council to enter a contract with an independent and nonpartisan educational think tank, research organization, or nonprofit to review Iowa’s public K-12 education system.

The bill, House File 535, directs the researcher to conduct a comprehensive review and file a report with the legislature by Jan. 1, 2026. The bill directs the researcher to look at everything including school funding, structure, teacher recruitment, the use of technology like artificial intelligence, and learning models.

The bill was advanced by the panel of Iowa House lawmakers in a 2-1 vote with Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, the only one opposed.

Emily Piper, a lobbyist with the Iowa Association of School Boards, also recommended lawmakers add language that would look at declining funding and enrollment in rural school districts.

Melissa Peterson, a lobbyist with the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, said her organization would like to see more included in what the researcher would review.

Matson said she agreed with the spirit of the bill but wanted an amendment to clear some of her concerns before voting for the bill.

Matson said the definition of a qualified person in the bill is ambiguous and could allow a biased think tank to conduct the review and influence the results. Matson also said she was concerned that the bill makes no appropriation and doesn’t specify who will pay for it.

Matson said she would like to see the review look at private education as well to get a bigger picture of education in Iowa.

“My worry about this bill, as it’s currently written, is that it’s just about our public schools,” Matson said. “When we’re going to talk about education in the state of Iowa, we should be having a broader conversation about every piece of that.”

Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale, said he would like to see the timeline for the completion of the study extended in the bill.

Iowa lawmakers advanced bill clarifying pedophilia isn’t protected by civil rights law

Less than a week after Iowa lawmakers removed gender identity as a protected class in Iowa civil rights laws, Iowa Senate lawmakers unanimously advanced a bill Tuesday that clarifies pedophilia isn’t protected by Iowa civil rights laws.

The bill, Senate File 208, would clarify that “pedophilia or an adult’s sexual attraction to minors” is not considered a sexual orientation. The bill was approved unanimously by a panel of Iowa Senators Tuesday and will move to consideration by the whole Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee later this week.

Proponents of the bill supported the bill but were confused by what the need for the bill was as Iowa’s civil rights code clearly defines sexual orientation as homosexuality, heterosexuality, and bisexuality.

Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, introduced the bill and attended the panel, though she was not on the panel, to speak to the need for the bill. Salmon said there was a movement to classify pedophilia as a sexual orientation and that this bill would preempt the possibility of Iowa’s civil rights laws being interpreted to protect pedophilia.

Sen. Matt Blake, D-Urbandale, who was the lone Democrat on the panel, said while he did not support pedophilia, he didn’t know of any case law that would make it possible for pedophilia to be protected by civil rights law.

“If there’s data from other states, I’d be willing to look at it,” Blake said. “I’m willing to sign this today because there’s no way I support pedophilia, but I would like some clarification as the purpose of the bill.”

Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose, said he has heard of some laws in California but has “very little information on it.”

The bill will move on to consideration by the full Senate Judiciary committee.