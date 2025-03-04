The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Loras

Samantha DeFily, Photojournalist
March 4, 2025

Iowa defeated Loras College 11-3 at Duane Banks Field on Monday, March 3. This was their home opener, and they started off strong with four runs at the bottom of the first.

Loras attempted to come back at the top of the sixth with a single run, but after fouling off seven pitches, Blake Guerin hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth and placed the Hawkeyes above the Duhawks with a six-run advantage. At the top of the seventh, the Duhawks earned two runs but were no match for another four runs from the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will continue its season, facing off against Rutgers in a three-game series in New Brunswick, N.J., March 7-9.

2025_03_03_BaseballLoras_SD026
Samantha DeFily
Iowa pitcher Benjamin DeTaeye pitches during a men's baseball game between Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on Mar. 3, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 11-3.
