Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Loras

Iowa defeated Loras College 11-3 at Duane Banks Field on Monday, March 3. This was their home opener, and they started off strong with four runs at the bottom of the first.

Loras attempted to come back at the top of the sixth with a single run, but after fouling off seven pitches, Blake Guerin hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth and placed the Hawkeyes above the Duhawks with a six-run advantage. At the top of the seventh, the Duhawks earned two runs but were no match for another four runs from the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will continue its season, facing off against Rutgers in a three-game series in New Brunswick, N.J., March 7-9.