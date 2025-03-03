Two takeaways from Iowa baseball’s home-opening victory over Loras

Iowa baseball dominated in their home opener against Loras College, securing an 11-3 victory on Monday evening.

The Hawkeyes started off the game dropping four runs in the first inning, but proceeded to struggle generating any sort of offense until later in the game. It wasn’t until a seven run output in the sixth and seventh inning allowed Iowa to propel over the Duhawks.

“Today was a really good sign for a lot of things,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “It was a blueprint for how you win midweek games. It was a nice bounce back for some guys that I knew were itching to get back out there.”

Here are a couple of takeaways from Monday’s midweek contest:

Heller goes deep into his bullpen

The Iowa bullpen struggled mightily in last weekend’s series against Washington State. In the first three games of the series, the unit gave up 17 runs in just over 14 innings of work while walking eight batters.

Determined to give some of his relief pitchers confidence going forward, Iowa head coach Rick Heller leaned heavily on the bullpen on Monday. Heller used nine arms for all nine innings of work in hopes of finding some sort of rhythm heading into Big Ten play.

Overall, the group pitched determined and executed well for most of the contest. The final stat line of the night was nine innings pitched, three earned runs, 14 strikeouts, and just one base on balls.

“That’s exactly the blueprint for having a chance to win a lot of midweek games right there,” Heller said. “Pitchers all come in with confidence. All come in and pound the strike zone. The intent they threw each pitch is the way you want to see it.”

Heller also wanted to use this many arms because the adjusted Big Ten schedule presented limited opportunities. With the addition of USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon to the Big Ten, conference play begins two weeks earlier than usual.

“With conference starting week four now, it’s a little bit different,” Heller said. “In the past, when you were looking at starting week six prior to this year, you had quite a bit of time to work through that. I just didn’t want them to have that bad taste in their mouth going into league play this weekend.”

Reese Moore goes perfect

Catcher and designated hitter Reese Moore was a key returner for Heller and this Hawkeye team coming into this year. The third year shined in 2024, hitting .287 from the plate and gathering 32 runs batted in. Moore earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors while establishing himself as an up-and-coming player in the conference.

Entering Monday’s game, Moore hasn’t played like himself in what has been a small sample size – hitting .258 with seven strikeouts and five walks.

Against the Duhawks, however, Moore looked like his old self.

Moore went 4-4 from the plate that included a single, double, and a two-run RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on the contest.

Moore’s ability to feel out the strike zone was a key reason for his showing on Monday. While the performances over the last handful of games haven’t been the best, Heller has seen an increase in plate presence that he thinks will lead to success if maintained for the rest of the season.

“To see him stick to his plan and not expand the zone, which he was really close the first six games,” Heller said. “It would be a great take, great take, and then get too anxious and chase out of the zone. The last three or four games, he has really stayed disciplined.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes kick off the Big Ten season with a trip to New Brunswick, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers. Coverage can be found on Big Ten Plus or the Hawkeye Radio Network.