Press Box Banter | Jan Jensen to debut in her first post-season as head coach

March is here and the month’s madness nears.

Iowa Women’s Basketball closed its regular season on Sunday. A Senior Day win against Wisconsin. Both the Badgers and the Hawkeyes will travel to Indianapolis this weekend to compete in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Ten Tournament will be hosted this year on Caitlin Clark’s home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hawkeyes are seeded No.11. The Big Ten will also hold its annual men’s and women’s wrestling tournament this weekend.

