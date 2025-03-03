Iowa women’s gymnast Karina Muñoz secures another all-around title at Big Four Meet

Iowa third-year gymnast Karina Muñoz took home yet another all-around title at the Big Four Meet in Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday night. Muñoz has claimed back-to-back all-around titles, dating back to the Hawkeyes’ victory over Maryland on February 21.

Muñoz finished with an all-around score of 39.225, with her best score coming from the bars routine at 9.85. That total was the best score she has posted in that routine over the last three meets, a feat that even Muñoz herself was shocked by.

“I was actually really surprised I won it in the first place because I was so focused on the team,” Muñoz said. “I wasn’t even thinking about my score, so when they said it I was like, ‘oh, sweet,’ and so I didn’t take it as that big of a deal.”

In the last multi-team meet the Hawkeyes competed in on February 14, Muñoz finished last in the all-around scoring with a 37.875. Following that meet, Muñoz has placed second or higher in three consecutive events, posting a 39.35 and 39.325 respectively before taking the crown in the Big Four Meet on Sunday.

The versatility that Muñoz brings to the table for the Hawkeyes paid huge dividends during the meet, as her nearly flawless dismount on the bars pushed Iowa over conference foe Washington to lock them into a second-place finish.

Head coach Jen Llewellyn credited Muñoz’s work ethic to her recent success.

“I’m super proud of her,” coach Llewellyn said. “She’s been working really hard in the gym on the details and focusing on how she can get better, so it’s nice that it’s showing up in the competition in the arena. She just gets better every weekend.”

Muñoz posted a 9.8 on vault, 9.825 on beam, and a 9.75 on the floor exercise to go with her impressive 9.85 score on bars as she finished top-ten in all but one event. Muñoz’s 9.8 on vault led the way for the Hawkeyes in the event, tying her for eighth place among everyone.

“I credit the support staff, coaches, and the team culture here,” Muñoz said. “It’s truly amazing, and they’ve helped us learn our love for the sport again.”

Muñoz took a “team first” mentality into the Big Four Meet, and looks to maintain that same head space going into a big matchup against Iowa State, and ultimately the postseason.

“Every single day we say we fight for Iowa,” Muñoz said. “Every single arena we go into, every practice we say, ‘we get to do this.’ Not everyone gets to do this, there are battles that people are struggling with right now. So don’t take it for granted, and come step into the gym and do what you have to do and be appreciative.”