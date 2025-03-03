Iowa men’s golf rallies to sixth-place finish at Colleton River Collegiate

The Iowa men’s golf team triumphed with a sixth-place finish of 15 teams in the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Monday — shooting 26 over par through three rounds of play.

Max Tjoa and Gage Messingham led the Hawkeyes in a tie for 17th. Host Michigan State ultimately took the first-place crown with an impressive -4 total team score to end the tournament.

“I’m pleased with the performance,” head coach Tyler Stith told HawkeyeSports. “We had five guys in the round from start to finish. Everyone worked hard and was grinding until the last putt dropped. We picked up some quality wins and have a result we can build from.”

On the first day of the tournament, the Hawkeyes had two stellar performances from Tjoa and Chance Rinkol. Tjoa ended round one with an impressive 71 while teammate Rinkol was close behind with an even 72. Messignham and Josh Lundmark tallied a 74 and a 78 to the team score, giving the Hawkeyes a fifth-place spot after round one.

During round two, Messingham and fourth-year Ian Meyer both shot an impressive 73 at one over. Tjoa followed up his round of even par with a 75 to bring his total score to two over on the event. But three bogeys in the first nine of the second round put Rinkol in a hole, leading the first-year Hawkeye to end the round with a 78.

Hawkeye golf entered the third and final day of the tournament in eighth place, sitting at +18 collectively. Lundmark turned things around after shooting an 80 during round two by shooting eight shots less to end round three with a score of 72.

Messingham followed his impressive third round with a 74 while Tjoa and Rinkol both ended with a 75. Meyer was closely trailing behind with a 76 of his own.

Up next

The Iowa men’s golf team will travel back to South Carolina in the upcoming weeks, this time heading to Charleston for The Hootie at Bulls Bay Club from March 23-25.