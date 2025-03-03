Iowa lawmakers advance bill that would ban COVID-19 vaccines

Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill Monday banning the administration of mRNA vaccines.

The bill, Senate File 360, would outlaw any person in the state of Iowa from administering an mRNA and would impose penalties of up to $500 for anyone found guilty of doing so.

According to MedlinePlus, an official website of the U.S. government, mRNA vaccines are a type of vaccine that use a synthetic piece of genetic code, called mRNA, to produce a specific protein.

COVID-19 vaccines, an example of an mRNA vaccine, work by injecting a COVID-19 protein into the vaccine, which the body’s immune system then recognizes and mounts a response against, helping to protect against infection.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has previously sought to revoke the authorization of all COVID-19 vaccines, claiming the risks of the vaccines far outweigh the benefits.

Several doctors spoke in support of the bill, citing the danger of COVID-19 vaccines and the unknown, long-term impacts.

Dr. Ben Tapper, an anti-vaccine chiropractor from Nebraska, said he has studied mRNA vaccines for several years and said there is not enough research yet about the long-term effects, making it dangerous for the COVID-19 vaccine to stay on the market.

“We have literally zero studies to show the long-term effects. Even the manufacturers admit they couldn’t study these vaccines for years before the release,” Tapper said. “Shouldn’t that be enough to pull this from the market?”

According to AP News, there is ample evidence that mRNA vaccines, including those that prevent COVID-19, do not cause harm and are effective.

As of 2022, only .0027 percent of those who had received COVID-19 vaccines resulted in preliminary death, AP News reported.

Edward Dowd, a former Wall Street executive, said his firm Finance Technologies has spent the last four years doing deep, extensive research into excess deaths, disabilities, and injuries. Dowd said there has been a 37 percent rise in civilian labor forces since February 2021 with 4.5 million disabled individuals added, based on his research.

“We identify signals and changes in trends, so we believe that mRNA vaccines are the cause of these trends. Regardless of my opinion, the trend has emerged, which is quite alarming [and it] needs to be investigated,” he said.

Opponents of the bill emphasized the legislation’s imposition on individual rights and the importance of vaccines in keeping the general public safe and healthy.

Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association, said the research around mRNA has been around for decades and is being applied to cancer and agricultural research.

“This is the direction of vaccine research, and stopping this research [and] making these vaccines not available for Iowans puts our health at risk, puts our agricultural sector at risk, and quite frankly, puts our research universities at risk if they cannot engage in this type of research,” Reinders said.

Dr. Patrick Keating, a doctor of child and adolescent psychiatry at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, expressed his frustration with the bill, supporting the effectiveness and safety of mRNA vaccines.

“The mRNA vaccines have been effective in saving thousands and thousands of lives. They have potential to save thousands of more lives,” he said. “These decisions need to be between a physician and their patient. The legislation has no right to take away a patient’s individual choice to be vaccinated or not.”

Dr. John Crosbie, a family medicine physician and professor at Des Moines University, said it would be difficult to imagine himself sitting here today if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Five years ago, I had to run around town trying to find N95 masks for Mercy Hospital because they had 200 for the entire hospital at the start of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Now, we have over a million people in the ground. They died because of COVID.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.2 million individuals in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2020.

Crosbie said the bill would be taking away from future physicians choosing to practice in the state of Iowa.

“I will tell you this right now — our students want no part of practicing here when bills like this are on the table,” he said. “You are chasing them off. You go ahead. Pass it. Chase off the best and brightest.”

Proponents of the bill say current legislation misses the mark on informed consent, and the COVID-19 vaccine has done more harm than good.

Traci Ciepiela, an Iowa resident, said she was personally harmed by the Pfizer vaccine, experiencing several physical impairments shortly after receiving the vaccine, along with a severe lack of medical support.

“This shot stole the basics of my life. I used to be a triathlete,” she said. “I enjoyed biking daily. I can’t even pedal anymore. I can’t keep up with yard work. I can’t keep up with housework because it’s just simply too painful for me to walk or stand for any length of the time.”

Lawmakers advanced the bill 2-1 on Monday with Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, against the bill. Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, voted to advance it, and Sen. Doug Campbell, R-Mason City, voted to advance the bill with amendments.

“I believe a significant part of this bill should be to remove indemnity from manufacturers for litigation caused by harm to Iowa patients, rather than just penalizing doctors and providers who administer the vaccine,” Campbell said.

Campbell said manufacturers of vaccines for Iowa patients should be required to follow current good manufacturing prices.

“If they fail to comply with those practices, they should be held responsible with penalties and interventions, just as we have additional laws surrounding the sale and distribution of other hazardous products,” he said.

The bill will now move to full consideration by the Iowa Senate Health and Human Services Committee.