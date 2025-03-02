Three takeaways from Iowa softball’s split weekend in Arkansas

The Iowa softball team split games with a 3-2 record at the Woo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend.

Hosted by No. 11 Arkansas, the Razorbacks gave the Hawkeyes a tough search for valuable ranked wins. But wins over Missouri State and Illinois boosted Iowa to 13-5 thus far this season.

Adams continues to shine

After a strong sophomore year, junior Jalen Adams continues to throw exceptionally well for the Hawkeyes.

She threw 51 percent of innings last year for Iowa and finished sixth in the Big Ten conference with a 2.59 ERA. This year, she has thrived early as she is currently ninth in the conference with a 2.94 ERA.

In the Woo Pig Classic, she continued to show her value.

The Hawkeyes started the tournament battling Missouri State, which was Adams’ seventh start of the season. She threw the complete game, allowing no runs on two hits, while fanning two. Iowa beat the Bears, 8-0.

On day two, she threw another complete game against Missouri State. She allowed four runs on 12 hits with eight strikeouts. And the Hawkeyes slipped past the Bears again, 5-4.

On the final day of the tournament, Adams completed her seventh game of 2025. She allowed one run on three hits, with 10 strikeouts and a 3-1 win over Illinois.

The Iowa bullpen has struggled

Although the Hawkeyes have two strong starting pitchers in Adams and freshman Talia Tretton, they don’t yet have promising bullpen depth.

Sophomore Jaylee Ojo relieved Tretton in the second game and only faced four hitters in the inning with all four reaching on a walk or hit by pitch. Senior Haley Downe ended the game, and the Hawkeyes lost, 9-0, in five innings to the Razorbacks.

Iowa faced Arkansas again on the second day of the tournament, and Downe got her first start of the season in throwing just over an inning before being relieved by sophomore Andi Jaskowiak relieved her. Jaskowiak fanned just two Razorbacks, and the Hawkeyes lost to Arkansas again.

There’s hope in the strong, experienced core from last season

Last year, sophomore Jena Young, senior Rylie Moss, and sophomore Soo-Jin Berry were all named Big Ten Players to Watch for 2025 — and they’ve been reliable thus far.

A first-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, Young finished second on the team with a .373 BA and led all freshmen in the Big Ten conference in the stat. She began this year with a .283 BA, earning 14 runs with 15 hits.

Berry hit a .322 BA last year, finishing third on the team and leading it with 36 RBIs. This year, she is fourth in BA on the team with a .320 and 11 RBIs and leads the Hawkeyes in hits with 16 and home runs with four.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday, March 7, to compete in the Alabama Spring Break Showdown.

They will take on Louisiana Lafayette at 2 p.m. and Alabama at 6 p.m. at Rhoads Stadium to start the first day.