Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs Wisconsin

Emma Calabro and Samantha DeFily
March 2, 2025

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 81-66, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The sold-out game will feature senior night as well as the closing of the regular season.

With 22 points, senior Lucy Olsen led all scorers, junior Hannah Stuelke not trailing far behind with 21 points. Stuelke also had 15 rebounds, making it a double-double, and tied a career high with three assists and four steals. Seniors Addison O’Grady and Sydney Affolter each contributed 10 points to the Hawkeyes’ performance.

Following the game was a senior recognition ceremony where seniors Lucy Olsen, Addison O’Grady, Sydney Affolter, AJ Ediger, and Kylie Feuerbach were recognized for their contributions to the team. On behalf of the senior class spoke Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter. Additionally, Jan Jensen spoke about the strengths of each player, thanking them for their time.

Iowa will play Wisconsin next in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis on March 5.

2025_03_02_WBBvsWisconsin_EC_SD0001
Emma Calabro
Iowa guard Lucy Olsen high fives Iowa forward AJ Ediger after being announced before a women's basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March. 2, 2025. The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 81-66.
