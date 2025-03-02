Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs Wisconsin

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 81-66, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The sold-out game will feature senior night as well as the closing of the regular season.

With 22 points, senior Lucy Olsen led all scorers, junior Hannah Stuelke not trailing far behind with 21 points. Stuelke also had 15 rebounds, making it a double-double, and tied a career high with three assists and four steals. Seniors Addison O’Grady and Sydney Affolter each contributed 10 points to the Hawkeyes’ performance.

Following the game was a senior recognition ceremony where seniors Lucy Olsen, Addison O’Grady, Sydney Affolter, AJ Ediger, and Kylie Feuerbach were recognized for their contributions to the team. On behalf of the senior class spoke Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter. Additionally, Jan Jensen spoke about the strengths of each player, thanking them for their time.

Iowa will play Wisconsin next in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis on March 5.