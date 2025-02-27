Tickets to Indiana Fever game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena sell out in 37 minutes

While Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever won’t take the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena until May 4, tickets to see their exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team have sold out within 37 minutes of their release.

Tickets for season-ticket-holders and donors went on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday with tickets open to the general public on Friday. But the arena immediately sold out within just over a half-hour minutes of their release on Thursday. Sites like StubHub are now reselling admission. The lowest price is $500 with some tickets reaching as high as over $1,600.

“It means there is an extremely high level of excitement and enthusiasm for this special event,” said Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications Matt Weitzel and Associate Director for Strategic Communications Bailey Turner in an email to The Daily Iowan. “Hawkeye fans are passionate and supportive. This is a unique opportunity for women’s basketball fans in the state of Iowa to watch a professional game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s most accomplished player in program history.”

News of the contest came on Jan. 30 where Indiana Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf announced the franchise’s intent to hold a preseason contest against Brazil in Iowa City, marking a homecoming for Iowa alum Caitlin Clark.

“We couldn’t be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin,” Krauskopf said. “Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That’s what will make this preseason matchup so special for us.”

News of the selling out broke via a joint Instagram post from the University of Iowa, the Iowa women’s basketball program, and the WNBA.

“15,000 strong,” the post, with an image of No. 22 as the centerpiece, was captioned.

The contest itself is set to tip off on May 4 at 5 p.m.