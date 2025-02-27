Letter to the Editor | Weilein walks on the right side of history

We can expect the next few years to be increasingly difficult and dangerous for many among us. The time to stand up against bigotry and hate is now.

Having served on City Council through the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests of 2020, I know we require leaders who will not waver from our shared, core values. We stand for human rights. We stand for communal care. We stand for science and reason. I remain so proud to stand with Mayor Bruce Teague and other elected officials who were willing to stand up to a state government hell-bent on denying all of these. I know our actions then helped keep us safe. Today, we need bold, brave leaders more than ever.

Oliver Weilein is one of those leaders. The Iowa City city council special election offers the chance for us to go wider and deeper for this fight. Oliver has an extremely diverse base of support, notably among women, Black and brown folks, queer people, and immigrants. We can’t wait for someone who would need time to build trust. In the coming days, we will be making hard decisions that will impact those communities the most.

We need leaders who continually expand the circle of who is civically engaged. We do not need to represent where we were generations ago.

Oliver is accountable. Oliver has not hidden what he has done or said. Oliver gives clear, articulate explanations for why and how he has chosen to fight against oppression, even when that fight has not been quiet, or pretty, or comfortable. He has chosen to risk his reputation and his physical safety to stand on the front lines.

At 31, Oliver already has more experience directly confronting bigotry and fighting to dismantle the tools of oppression than most of us will have in our lifetimes.

While his civil rights record is what I find compelling about Oliver, I know he will excel on substance, too. Oliver says Iowa City is on the right path. He will continue to be a cheerleader for public transportation, resource conservation, and warm, welcoming public spaces. Oliver is a voracious reader and uses our public library daily. Our role is to direct professional staff as they carry out our policy, informed by the community. As a colleague, I am sure there will be times I will temper his enthusiasm for creative ideas he’s learned from around the world. Yet, the best leader is someone who is eager to work on solutions, not one who is paralyzed by the fear of criticism or failure, or who insists we’ve tried it all before.

I know how it feels to have tremendous political pressure to keep our heads down. My palms still sweat at every public meeting if I need to say something contrary to the status quo. As a leader, speaking up means the risk of state retaliation, or at least the heartburn of harsh critiques. Oliver has demonstrated that he will come through these hard moments with open-heartedness and grace.

I’m voting for Oliver Weilein because it is what’s best for all of Iowa City. Our community will benefit from the leadership that comes from Oliver’s life experiences and perspectives. Help ensure our shared future is as safe, vibrant, and inclusive as it can be and join me in casting your vote for Oliver on or before March 4.

-Laura Bergus,

Iowa City District A City Councilor