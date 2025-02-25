The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s golf finishes 16th of 16 teams in Chevron Collegiate

The Hawkeyes struggled behind top national talent and a slow first round.
Morgan Burhans, Sports Reporter
February 25, 2025
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa third-year Paula Miranda Hernandez hits the ball during the Diane Thomason Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

The Iowa women’s golf team finished 16th of 16 teams at the Chevron Collegiate in Houston, Texas, on Monday and Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes struggled behind top national talent and a slow first round at the Golf Club of Houston, competing against 15 other teams that included TCU, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. They finished the tournament in last, shooting an 893 with rounds of 309, 290, and 294. 

Fourth-year Paula Miranda was Iowa’s top finisher, shooting a 218 with a 77, 71, and 70 across her three rounds to tie for 47th in the tournament. But in the opening round, the Hawkeyes shot a disappointing 309 that set a harder tone to surpass over the rest of the tournament. 

The second round was much brighter for Iowa as it trimmed 19 shots off its score from round one, shooting a 290.

Three Hawks carded below-par scores as sophomore Ximena Benites shot -2 while Miranda and Junior Riley Lewis carded -1. Benites was one of three players in the tournament to card an eagle, which came on the first day. 

In the final round of the tournament, the Hawkeyes shot a 294, during which Miranda led the team. She shot a -2 with four birdies and twelve pars. 

Lewis earned second place for the Hawkeyes across the weekend, shooting a 223 with scores of 78, 71, and 74, tying her for 64th in the tournament. 

Up next 

The Hawkeyes will travel to Tucson, Arizona, from March 2-4 to compete in the MountainView Collegiate.

Print this Story