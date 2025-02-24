RAYGUN partners with former women’s basketball player Ava Jones following cancer diagnosis

Following retired Hawkeye women’s basketball player Ava Jones’ social media announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer, RAYGUN stores announced a partnership with Jones to help her family pay for chemotherapy.

Jones announced in early February via Instagram that she was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and would soon begin treatment. RAYGUN and Jones collaborated on t-shirt designs now being sold in stores.

RAYGUNS’ t-shirts are Hawkeye colors with statements that read “Ava Jones: Heart of a Warrior” and “Ava Strong” with an outline of the state. The shirts are currently being sold for $24.99 with a portion of the proceeds going towards Jones’ treatment. Donations for Jones’ treatment are also accepted online.

Jones reported noticing a lump on her neck in the last few months, which was later confirmed to be cancerous.

“I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after the results from the biopsy came back,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is the news no one ever wants to get, especially after spending the last 2 and a half years working my butt off and recovering from getting hit by a car. My body is very strong and I am confident in the doctors here at Iowa.”

She has been documenting her journey on social media and began treatment at the University of Iowa Health Care in February. Her posts’ comment sections have been flooded with love and support for the athlete, applauding her bravery and resilience.

Following Jones’ diagnosis, RAYGUN reached out and explained their idea. Mike Draper, the founder of RAYGUN, said the design process was painless.

“We came up with the initial design ideas and sent them over to Ava. She would then send back what she liked and didn’t. It was a collaborative process,” he said.

Draper also worked with Ky Schutzman, manager of RAYGUN’s Iowa City location. These two worked together to make and sell the shirts supporting Jones’ treatment journey.

“We were able to get in contact with Ava and get the shirts put together pretty quickly,” Schutzman said. “Mike and I were able to collaborate with our design team who got them drafted. A portion of the proceeds will go towards her treatment, and we also have a QR code with her Venmo next to the shirts in case anyone wants to donate directly to her.”

RAYGUN and Jones are familiar with each other. They have partnered together on “Ava Jones” products before that are sold in stores.

“We’ve worked with Ava since she was first signed in 2022,” he said. “Her story, in general, is just amazing. We’ve known and worked with her since she came to Iowa.”

This new chapter of Jones’ journey is tough, but she has the support of her community with her. Caitlin Montgomery, UI marketing student, said RAYGUN’s support for Jones is very earnest.

“I think it’s really inspiring to see RAYGUN using their store to support her during such a difficult time,” she said. “It shows the power of community coming together for a good cause. Props to them.”