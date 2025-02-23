Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. UCLA

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the No. 3 UCLA, 65-67, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The heated matchup included 38 fouls called and four lead changes. The pink-out game marked Iowa and UCLA’s first meeting since the Big Ten expansion in 2024.

UCLA center Lauren Betts was the lead scorer for the Bruins with 22 points and twelve rebounds. Iowa guard Lucy Olsen scored 17 points and five rebounds throughout the game.

With key plays throughout the fourth quarter, Olsen drew a foul and scored three free throws to tie the game. Olsen then tripped as UCLA had the ball and gave a foul, causing UCLA to score free throws and win the game.

Gallery • 25 Photos Samantha DeFily Iowa guard Sydney Affolter gets ready to shoot a free-throw during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and No. 3 University of California Los Angeles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Feb. 23, 2025. The Bruins defeated the Hawkeyes, 65-67.

Iowa will continue their season in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday to face the Wolverines and continue Big Ten play.