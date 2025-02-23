Iowa softball wipes competition with 4-0 weekend finish at FIU Invitational

The Iowa softball team swept competition at the FIU Panther Invitational in Miami, Florida, over the weekend on a hot streak spanning two weeks.

After a strong undefeated tournament last weekend in Commerce, Texas, the Hawkeyes traveled to Miami to compete in some weather, seeing host Florida International as well as Lafayette College twice each over the course of the weekend.

Iowa ended the event an undefeated 4-0, advancing its overall record to 10-3 on the season. The last time the Hawkeyes gathered an eight-game win streak was the 2018 preseason.

Iowa began the event by beating Lafayette, 2-0. Freshman pitcher Talia Tretton started against the Leopards and threw all seven innings, giving up no runs. She picked up her third win of the season as she remains undefeated in the circle.

Senior Tatianna Roman and Tretton tallied the only two hits for the Hawkeyes; junior Tory Bennett had their lone RBI from a valuable bunt too. The Hawkeyes ended the game with two hits, two runs, and zero errors. The Leopards had zero runs, three hits, and two errors.

Despite FIU’s hot start in the first inning of the second game, Iowa won, 4-1.

Junior Jalen Adams started against the Panthers, pitching her fifth game this season. She threw all seven innings and held them to one run on five hits. Jena Young, Hannah Lindsay, Devin Simon, and Bennett all tallied a run for the Hawkeyes. Iowa ended the game with four runs, six hits, and three errors. FIU had one run, three hits, and one error.

The Hawkeyes also went 2-0 on the second day. They started it in battling FIU with a 6-3 win. Tretton started again in the circle but threw just over two innings before Jalen Adams came in for relief and finished the rest of the game.

Iowa had a hot start in the first inning, scoring six runs. But innings three through seven went scoreless for both teams. Sophomore Soo-Jin Berry and Tretton went 2-for-4 at the plate. Tretton also tallied three RBIs, and freshman Alyssa Ramos contributed with two. Ramos also hit her first career home run, helping the Hawkeyes by driving in two runs. Iowa finished the game with six runs, seven hits, and four errors. FIU ended the game with three runs, eight hits, and one error.

Although the Hawkeyes had a slower start to the fourth game, they still beat Lafayette, 8-4. Adams returned to the circle, allowing four runs on seven hits. Senior Haley Downe relieved her to finish up the last two outs.

Iowa had seven players tally at least one hit while Bennett got two and earned three runs. Tretton contributed by earning two runs and bombing her first career home run. The Hawkeyes ended the game with eight runs on seven total hits and one error. Lafayette had four total runs on nine hits and one error.

Up next

The 10-3 Iowa softball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the 2025 Woo Pig Classic on Friday, Feb. 28 at Bogle Park.