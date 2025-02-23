Fatal Iowa City fire truck accident under investigation by state authorities

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an Iowa City Fire Department fire truck that fatally struck a 99-year old pedestrian Sunday morning.

According to the crash report by Iowa State patrol, Iowa City resident Evelyn Bothmer was struck by the fire truck and died at the scene. Brandon Pflanzer, 33, was the reported driver.

A release by the city stated the Iowa City Fire Department was responding to a medical call at Legacy Senior Living, located at 1020 S. Scott Blvd at 6:46 a.m. Sunday morning. When the fire engine was departing the scene, the release states the truck struck Bothmer, resulting in her death.

Iowa State Patrol Public Information Officer Sergeant Alex Dinkla said no further information was available while state patrol conducts their investigation.

According to Iowa law, traffic accidents resulting in a death will result in an investigation into the cause, intent, and if there was any negligence regarding the incident. It is not clear whether the driver of the fire truck has been suspended pending an investigation.

RELATED: IC fire department to undergo renovations

This incident is the first time an Iowa City Fire Department truck reportedly hit another person, resulting in their death.