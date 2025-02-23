Democratic legislation attended a forum with a focus on environment and water quality

Johnson County League of Women Voters held a legislative forum at the Coralville City Hall Saturday, where all Johnson County State Legislators were invited to attend. Five of nine made an appearance.

Zach Wahls, Janice Weiner, Dave Jacoby, Elinor Levin, and Adam Zabner all attended the forum.

Iowa ranks second in the nation for newly reported cancers. Research in the past decade provides evidence that long-term exposure to nitrate can be linked to the increased risk of birth defects and various types of cancer, Barb Stein, the moderator of the event, said.

A question about the management of nitrate levels in the community’s water and what citizens can do to draw attention to its impact eagerly followed Stein’s statement at the beginning of the meeting.

Legislators made the attendees of the event aware they are worried about cancer rates in Iowa due to nitrate levels in drinking water.

“There’s one bipartisan sponsor bill, this may seem like a small thing, but in the house led by State Representative Tracy Cutler, out of Linn County, that would designate Triple Negative Breast Cancer Action and Awareness Day as March 3 annually,” Levin said.

Levin added that these events can be productive in bringing stories to light, making sure that people are aware, and not just letting our cancer rates rise without any action.

Zabner discussed access to HPV vaccines and how they are stopping people from getting cancer.

“I don’t know what more we ask for, and Republicans are pushing anti-vaccine legislation that would make it harder for people to get that vaccine,” Zabner said. “I can’t think of anything more wrongheaded than having fewer people get vaccinated with a vaccine that prevents cancer.”

Zabner added that Johnson County received $190 million in funding last year from the National Institutes of Health to study diseases, including cancer, and there is groundbreaking research being done in the community to help people and look at prevention.

“Donald Trump, through his actions, has put that research in jeopardy,” Zabner, whose father works at the University of Iowa Health Care and receives NIH grants to fund research said. “Our federal representatives have said nothing. I think that is deeply disappointing. To my knowledge, representative Miller-Meeks has not held or scheduled a public meeting this year. I think that’s really problematic.”

Susan Enzel, a member of the league, spoke personally and posed a topic about how she feels negatively about the $2 to 3 billion being held in the treasury.

“I think it is obscene that we have that amount of money in our bank account that is just sitting there. That speaks to me of greed on the part of an administration that sits on top of money,” Enzel said, asking what the senators would choose to do with that money.

“While the point is exceptionally well-taken, that surplus, which is mostly not tax dollars, that you and I have paid, that’s mostly ‘Biden bucks’ that were socked away, [it is] one-time money, and it’s going to go away very fast,” Wahls said.

Anne Marie Kraus, an attendee, spoke on her feelings toward U.S. Senator Charles Grassley and how he expressed his sympathy toward the federal cuts, especially with people losing their jobs, but how the senate can do absolutely nothing about it.

Kraus said she has been making daily calls to her senators and representatives and asking them for words about legislation so they can hold their feet to the fire. She sought out the right words to demand accountability and action.

“Here’s a word: impoundment,” Levin said.

Immediately, Zabner replied.

“For God’s sake, they are a co-equal branch of government,” he said. “All it would take is three House Republicans, including Marianette Miller-Meeks, or three Senate Republicans to grow a spine.”

The last question, asked by Kraus, related to how none of the Republican representatives came to the forum. The attendee voiced her criticism that they didn’t want to come forward and tell the community who they were or what they were doing.

“I share your frustration,” Levin said. “There are other parts of this state where there are more balanced forums.”

The conversation highlighted the importance of representation and the need for more inclusive discussions that reflect the diverse perspectives within the community.

“Representative is not supposed to just be a job title, it’s supposed to be the job description,” Zabner added.