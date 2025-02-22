The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs Washington

Emma Calabro and Jessy Lane
February 22, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team took on the Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes battled hard and won the game 85-79. The win marked Fran McCaffery’s 200th win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

Payton Sandfort was a force for the Hawks, scoring 27 points, including making 12 of 13 free-throws. Josh Dix and Brock Harding both scored in the double-digits as well. Mekhi Mason led the Huskies with 19 points and Great Ossobor was close behind with 15 points.

The Hawkeyes will continue play at Illinois on Tuesday, February 25. 

2025_02_22_MBBvsWash_EC_JL_001
Jessy Lane
Payton Sandfort hugs Luc Laketa following announcements during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Washington at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Feb. 22, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 85-79.
Print this Story