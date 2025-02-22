Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs Washington

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team took on the Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes battled hard and won the game 85-79. The win marked Fran McCaffery’s 200th win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Payton Sandfort was a force for the Hawks, scoring 27 points, including making 12 of 13 free-throws. Josh Dix and Brock Harding both scored in the double-digits as well. Mekhi Mason led the Huskies with 19 points and Great Ossobor was close behind with 15 points.

The Hawkeyes will continue play at Illinois on Tuesday, February 25.