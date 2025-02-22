Iowa gymnastics battles hard, fall short against Maryland

The Iowa gymnastics team fought hard but dropped a dual meet, 195.750-194.725, to Maryland at the Xfinity Center in Maryland on Friday.

Third-year Karina Muñoz led the way for the Hawkeyes, winning the all-around title. Muñoz also scored her season-high, 9.875, on beam to tie for second place in the event. Freshman Aurélie Tran finished third in the all-around and brought home the win on bars.

Behind her effort, the Hawkeyes beat the Terrapins on bars, posting a team score of 48.775. Tran led the way, scoring a 9.850 and securing first place in the event. Muñoz tied for second with a score of 9.800. Senior Ilka Juk added a 9.725, followed by Kaia Vanney, Gianna Masella, and Adeline Kenlin — who all posted a score of 9.700.

Led by Muñoz’s second-place finish and score of 9.875, the GymHawks delivered a strong team score of 48.900 on vault. Sophomore Alyse Karenbauer earned a season-best 9.775. Tran scored a 9.800 while sophomore Eva Volpe and junior Avery Chambers both added a 9.725. The performance marked Volpe’s return to the lineup and first time competing since January.

Iowa posted a team score of 48.450 on floor. Junior Hanna Castillo led the way, scoring 9.800 and tying for fourth place in the event. Tran, Muñoz, and Emily Erb added a score of 9.775. Haley Tyson earned a 9.325 for the Hawks.

The Hawks closed out the meet on beam, posting a team score of 48.600. Muñoz and Kenlin led the Hawkeyes there, tying for second place, earning a 9.875. This was a season-best for both the girls on beam. Juk contributed a 9.800; Tyson added a 9.550, and freshman Cassie Lee posted a 9.500

Up next

The Iowa gymnastics team returns home to Coralville, Iowa, for the Big Four Meet. There, the Hawkeyes will host Michigan State, Penn State, and Washington on Sunday, March 2nd. The event is held at the Xtream Arena and begins at 6:00pm. The meet will also be streamed on Big Ten Network.