Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Oregon

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team took on the Oregon Fighting Ducks on Tuesday, February 19th. It was a tight game up until the last second, with the Hawks falling to the Fighting Ducks, 80-78.

Nate Bittle led the night for the Fighting Ducks with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Additional Fighting Duck performances included Keeshawn Barthelemy, TJ Bamba, and Brandon Angel, who all scored 10 points. Payton Sandfort led the Hawks with 25 points, Josh Dix tagging behind him with 19. Dix attempted a game-winning buzzer beater but did not make it. Even Brauns additionally had 15 points.

Gallery • 23 Photos Jessy Lane Fans wait in line for two dollar beer during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Oregon Fighting Ducks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Fighting Ducks defeated the Hawkeyes after a close fought game, 80-78.

The Hawkeyes will continue play on Saturday, February 22nd, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the Washington Huskies.