Iowa City man faces dozens of sexual assault charges

An Iowa City man is facing over two dozen charges for allegedly paying an underage victim for sex acts approximately 13 times.

Pablo Moises Mejia Aguilar, 41, is charged with 13 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, 13 counts of prostitution, and one count of drug distribution to a person under 18.

According to court documents, Mejia Aguilar met with a 14-year-old girl 13 times between June and August 2024, paying her $100 each time to engage in sexual activity with him. In addition to money, Aguilar allegedly gave the victim alcohol, drugs, and a cell phone that was used to set up meetings.

Mejia Aguilar is also accused of helping the victim sneak out of her residence in the middle of the night to bring her to multiple locations in Iowa City and Johnson County, according to criminal complaints. These locations included his residence and the business he owns, Super Star Granite LLC, in Iowa City. He would also occasionally bring her to vacant apartments he was remodeling.

The police report stated Mejia Aguilar was seen on surveillance video in the middle of the night near the victim’s residence. In the victim’s phone, a photo was found of her inside Mejia Aguilar’s van, and she had taken a picture of his passport.

The victim told investigators that Mejia Aguilar paid her at least $1,300 in total to solicit sex acts. Investigators found $1,100 inside the victim’s bedroom as well as alcohol and marijuana allegedly provided by Mejia Aguilar, according to court documents.

Mejia Aguilar was taken into custody on Feb. 12 with bond set at $285,000.

Mejia Aguilar was previously arrested in August for child endangerment after police reported he moved on top of his daughter and scratched her arms while trying to retrieve his phone, which she had taken from him during an alleged domestic dispute. His daughter had taken his phone in fear he was cheating on her mother, according to a criminal complaint.

Following that case, a no-contact order was filed on behalf of his daughter. The case is still in the process of being adjudicated.