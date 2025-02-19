Iowa City City Council holds public hearing on City Park Pool project

The Iowa City City Council held a public hearing during their meeting on Tuesday, with several members of the council expressing gratitude and excitement for the reconstruction of the City Park Pool.

“I am very happy with the outcome, but I also really appreciate the process that [Park and Recreation Department] went through and specifically starting with a set of goals that you continue to achieve,” Councilor Josh Moe said.

The estimated $18 million project has been in the works for multiple years, and construction will officially begin in April 2025. Completion is estimated to be completed a year later.

Since being built in 1949, the smell of chlorine has hung thick in the summer air as the community of Iowa City splashes, dives, and laughs in the waters at the City Park Pool. But after almost 80 years of being open, the structure has begun deteriorating and experiencing significant water loss issues.

The project will completely reconstruct the pool, and the council is still determining exactly what the new design will look like.

Iowa City’s Director of Parks and Recreation Department Juli Seydell Johnson said the project seeks to maintain the community vibe of the park, avoiding a water park feel and focusing on a relaxing environment.

“City Park Pool is just a very well-loved outdoor pool here in Iowa City that’s over 70 years old, and although it’s served the community well over those 70 years, it’s got some structural issues,” Seydell Johnson said.

During the summer, Seydell Johnson said the pool had been losing up to 50,000 gallons of water. The city then called in consultants to look at ways to repair the leaking but determined it wasn’t cost-effective.

According to Seydell Johnson, the new project is aimed at a total of 10 different goals.

The goals include providing community recreation, inclusive entry options, and gender-neutral restrooms, along with increasing accessibility, which features ramps, in-water stairs, and zero-depth entry.

A potential design for the project would include a detached leisure pool and lap pools, enhanced 25- and 50-meter lap swimming options, and placement of shade structures.

It will also support the Learn to Swim program, which helps ensure every child in Iowa City has the opportunity to learn how to swim.

“[The new pool] will have a community vibe to it. It’s not a water park. It will be a really chill and nice place to relax with your friends and family on summer afternoons,” Seydell Johnson said. “So, this new plan really seeks to provide that, but in a more energy-efficient way and in an updated way that has more access for people.”

Iowa City City Councilor Megan Alter echoed the need for the renovation due to significant water leaks and aims to modernize the facility while maintaining its community appeal and accessibility.

“It is such a well-loved and well-used pool,” Alter said. “It is a highlight and a destination spot for not just Iowa City, but all around, it’s unique in terms of what kind of setting it’s in, and it’s really unusual to have a pool that doesn’t have a bunch of slides and whatever, but still really gets people excited.”

Ultimately, Alter said the renovations will modernize the pool while maintaining its unique charm and community appeal, which aligns with the city’s recreational goals of providing accessible and inclusive facilities.

“It’s so visible as a part of Iowa City that I think it absolutely is high up there in terms of its priorities for our parks and rec to be able to have something that’s accessible to everyone,” Alter said.

Despite the one-year close, many community members cannot wait to dive back into the City Park Pool.

“The City Park itself is such a beloved area by Iowa City residents, and I know they’re very excited for the updates,” Seydell Johnson said.