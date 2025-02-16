Two takeaways from Iowa baseball’s season-opening series loss to South Florida

The Iowa baseball team opened the season with two losses in a three-game series against South Florida over the weekend.

The Hawkeyes dropped a tough 5-4 game to the Bulls on Friday, but evened the series with an 8-2 victory the following day, leaving fans optimistic for a series win. Iowa jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the rubber match, but allowed five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and fell, 9-5.

Here are two takeaways from the opening weekend of action:

Starting arms impress

Iowa lost starting pitchers Brody Brecht and Marcus Morgan to the MLB Draft this past summer, leaving third-year Cade Obermueller as the only returning arm with immense starting experience.

While Obermueller’s Friday night outing wasn’t surprising – five innings pitched with 10 strikeouts and one earned run – the performances of third-year Aaron Savary and fifth-year Reese Beuter were a good early-season plus for the Hawkeyes.

Savary was sharp in a much-needed Saturday victory. In his fifth-career Iowa start, Savary gave up two earned runs in six innings of work and fanned 10 batters for his first win of the season.

The biggest standout of the weekend was the performance by Beuter on Sunday. Last season, Beuter struggled to find his footing in his first year with the Hawkeyes, posting a 12.54 earned run average in nearly 19 innings of work.

With Iowa head coach Rick Heller giving him the nod in the rotation, Beuter gave the Hawkeyes a solid outing, tossing four innings, allowing two earned runs, and recording three strikeouts.

With many question marks about this group’s upcoming performance, seeing some success this early is a good sign for the rest of the season.

Bullpen continues to struggle

One of the primary fixes that Heller and his staff needed to change in the offseason was relief pitching, arguably the main weakness of the 2024 squad. The unit totaled an 6.79 ERA in over 250 innings pitched, blowing several games in the process.

To counter this, Heller hired former Georgia, Maryland, and Michigan pitching coach Sean Kenny for damage control. Kenny, who has already received praise from Hawkeye players and coaches, hopes to turn around a unit that will be detrimental to the success of this season.

But the issue has already resurfaced to begin the 2025 campaign.

Iowa had leads late into all three games this weekend. Outside of an impressive three scoreless innings from Ganon Archer in Saturday’s win, the bullpen gave up the edge in every outing.

On Friday, the Hawkeyes commanded a 2-1 lead after a gem of a performance from Obermueller, and third-year Anthony Watts was called in to secure the win.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Watts fell into trouble from the Bulls’ bats. Loading the bases with a handful of walks, Watts gave up a four-run grand slam to South Florida’s Ryan Pruitt, and the Bulls roared back to win.

A similar situation happened in Sunday’s series-clinching contest.

Iowa built up a 4-2 cushion after a two-run RBI single from fourth-year outfielder Jackson Beaman in the fifth inning and again turned to the pen with the hopes of closing the deal.

This time, fifth-year Houston transfer Bryson Walker was tapped to earn the win in his Hawkeye debut. After a scoreless fifth, the wheels fell off for Walker, as he allowed a lead-off dinger and a single before getting replaced by fellow fifth-year Brant Hougue.

Things didn’t get better for the relief unit from there. Hogue loaded up the bases after a walk and a bunt single, forcing Heller to put in fourth-year Chas Wheatley with just one out on the board.

A handful of Hawkeye errors cleared the bases for the Bulls, tallying five runs in the frame which ultimately led to their series victory. Overall, the bullpen pitched 11 innings, gave up eight earned runs, and walked nine batters.

While the sample size was small, this is an alarming start for a unit that needed improvements after last season.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes continue their non-conference season with a trip to DeLand, Florida, to compete in the Stetson Tournament. Iowa opens the weekend against Notre Dame on Friday, and will conclude the three game set with contests against Stetson and Maryland Baltimore County.