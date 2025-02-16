Press Box Banter | Being frank about Fran McCaffrey’s offense

Snow is on the ground but spring sports are here. Press Box Banter is back for the spring season, but first a recap on the last few months of winter sports.

Iowa Men’s Basketball’s 4-8 Big Ten record makes for a small shot at the Big Ten Tournament. Drew Thelwell’s recent injury and Owen Freeman out for the season, the next four games are make or break.

Iowa Women’s Basketball recovered from their losing streak and won big against USC at Carver-Hawkeye arena with Caitlin Clark in attendance for her jersey retirement.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz and Matt McGowan and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on February 11.