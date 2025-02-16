Johnson County man taken into ICE custody

Jose Checo Cabral, a 50-year-old Johnson County resident, is currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, after being arrested for violating a no-contact order by contacting his son at the end of December.

Checo Cabral’s most recent charge stems from a Dec. 31 incident in which he attempted to call his son to inform him that he was receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital, according to the criminal complaint. His son was listed as a protected party in a 2022 no-contact order, and Checo Cabral was charged with contempt for violating the order by leaving a voicemail.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Checo Cabral was in a physical altercation with his wife, and their son attempted to intervene to protect his mother. The criminal complaint states Checo Cabral bit his son’s arm and then used his cane to hit his son across the back. Responding officers observed marks consistent with a bite and a cane, and a protective order was placed prohibiting Checo Cabral from contacting his son until 2027.

Checo Cabral was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, for the assault on his son in 2022. He was also charged with domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, for the assault of his wife, which the criminal complaint states started when Checo Cabral became convinced his wife had stolen his car keys and money.

The criminal complaint alleges Checo Cabral chased her through their home with a screwdriver and then threw it at her head. He then reportedly used his cane to hit her, causing a bleeding injury and bruising.

The criminal complaint also notes Checo Cabral had two previous domestic assault convictions in Muscatine County and Johnson County.

According to ICE detention information, Checo Cabral’s country of origin is the Dominican Republic. Based on court records, he has been in Iowa since at least 2013.

According to VINELink, Checo Cabral was booked into Johnson County jail on Feb. 11 and left Johnson County jail on Feb. 13. The ICE website states Checo Cabral is in Polk County jail in Des Moines, but he is currently not reflected on the Polk County jail roster.