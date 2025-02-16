Iowa softball goes 4-0 at Lion Invitational

The Iowa softball team traveled to Commerce, Texas, to compete at the Lion Invitational. The Hawkeyes faced Abiline Chirsitian and East Texas A&M twice each over the course of the event, held on Friday and Saturday.

Iowa went 4-0 on the weekend, with all but one victory coming by nine or more runs. In all, the Hawkeyes recorded a whopping 43 runs through the four games, 27 more than the first five contests of the season.

Friday

The Hawkeyes opened the event by demolishing Abilene Christian, 12-0, in five innings.

Third-year ace Jalen Adams got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes, throwing four innings and allowing just one hit. Soo-Jin Berry and Desiree Rivera each homered, as the Hawkeyes cruised to their first win of the weekend.

Iowa continued its winning ways later in the day, knocking off East Texas A&M by a score of 4-2. First-year pitcher Talia Tretton threw a complete game, allowing two hits and two unearned runs to go with nine strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes posted three runs in the fourth, which the Lions responded to with two in the fifth. Iowa added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, holding on to defeat East Texas A&M and sweep day one of the Lion Invitational.

“We were able to put together a couple of good pitching performances and got some clutch hits when we needed them,” interim head coach Brian Levin told Hawkeye Sports following day one. “As a team, we left a few runs on the table due to some conservative base running. We have to button up the defense a little as well. All in all, we did enough to win, but still have a lot to work on to put together a complete game consistently.”

Saturday

With their coach’s statement ringing in their ears, the Hawkeyes did indeed put together a complete game to open Saturday’s action, downing Abiliene Christian, 17-4, in five innings. Tretton again started in the circle for the Hawkeyes, throwing another complete game while allowing nine hits and four runs and striking out six Wildcats.

The middle infield duo of Berry and Young each had big games to help Iowa secure the win. Young went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in from the leadoff spot, and Berry went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and two walks.

Iowa wrapped up the weekend with another dominant victory, defeating the Lions 10-1 in five innings. Adams returned to the circle for the Hawkeyes, throwing all five innings.

Adams surrendered eight hits, but held the Lions to just one run while striking out four. Berry homered for the third time on the weekend, as she went 3-for-3 for the game.

Up Next

Iowa returns to action on Feb. 21 to compete in the FIU Panther Invitational in Miami, Florida. The Hawkeyes will take on Lafayette and Florida International twice each over the course of the two-day event.