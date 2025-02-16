The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Men’s Wrestling Almost Sweeps Northwestern

In their final conference dual of the regular season, the Hawkeyes nearly swept the Northwestern Wildcats in their 37-3 win.
Elise Gan, DITV Sports
February 16, 2025
