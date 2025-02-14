The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Lucy Olsen Hits 500 Career Assists

The senior guard put up 27 points against Rutgers, pushing the slow-to-start offense to get another Big 10 win.
Tara Gillespie, DITV Sports
February 14, 2025
