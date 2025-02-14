The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: RFK JR. Confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary

The senate voted to confirm Kennedy 52-48 with all Democrats and only one Republican voting against him.
Jordan Tovar, DITV Digital Liaison
February 14, 2025
