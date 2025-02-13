Opinion | The implications of ‘Cabaret’ today

“It’s only politics, and what’s that got to do with us?”

The infamous line, spoken by Sally Bowles — a fictitious character in the musical “Cabaret” — has withstood the test of time and has become increasingly relevant in today’s political climate.

The musical has reemerged into popular culture and in doing so it has illuminated that the issues it depicts are not so far-away or far-fetched. It has ironically, and perhaps sadly, served as a point and case of the topics it seeks to illuminate, and has reminded us of our own political state.

If you’re unacquainted with the musical, be forewarned that spoilers are to follow. I would encourage all fremdes, etrangers, and strangers to the musical to watch it in its entirety and to go into it without any previous knowledge or expectations. The musical is meant to be shocking and surprising the first time, and these effects and the message they convey are somewhat lost if the audience knows what’s to come.

It’s further worth noting that the musical follows a slightly different plot than the 1971 movie of the musical starring Liza Minelli — if that’s the version you are most familiar with.

The overall message, however, stays the same.

The newfound popularity and fondness for the musical seemingly began on TikTok, with posts of the Molodyy Theater’s rendition of the musical in Kyiv, Ukraine, as well as with posts of other popular versions. The videos are certainly alluring, and have drawn users right in with the captivating choreography, campy costumes, catchy music, and charismatic emcee.

In fact, they’re so alluring that many users have commented on videos of the Ukrainian Cabaret that they’d like to visit Kyiv just to see it. Nevermind the fact that there is still an ongoing war in Ukraine.

The ignorance of Ukraine’s current state, and distraction from it by the musical is ironically reflective of the musical’s own storytelling. But it’s not necessarily a story that should be reflective, and its message is being lost on fans too busy lusting after the actors and actresses to consider what is really going on.

Upon entering the “Cabaret,” the emcee, host of the notorious KitKat Club and an omniscient narrator of sorts throughout, tells us to leave our troubles outside, for there are no troubles here. Yet the backdrop of the musical is troublesome indeed: 1930s Berlin, Germany, as the Nazi party is rising to power.

The emcee holds true to his word however, and the troubles of the political climate are tossed aside by the character’s own scandals and the dazzling performances that accompany them, similar to the concerns of the war in Ukraine.

The musical primarily focuses on Clifford Bradshaw, an American author travelling to Berlin for inspiration. Bradshaw meets Ernst Ludwig, a friendly German smuggler, who recommends he let a room from Fraulein Schneider. Upon meeting Fraulein Schneider, Bradshaw is also introduced to Fraulein Kost, another border, and Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit shop owner. That night he visits the KitKat club and meets Sally Bowles, a flirtatious British Cabaret singer who soon engages in a relationship with Bradshaw.

Still a feeling of unease grows as the musical continues on and the political state demands itself be paid attention. Tensions grow as it is revealed that Herr Ludwig is a Nazi and as anti-semetic commentary increases. A particularly gut-wrenching scene begins as a playful musical number where the emcee jokingly dances with a gorilla, singing her a love song: “If you could see her through my eyes.” Audiences are often encouraged to laugh and play along, until the end, where it is revealed the gorilla is symbolic of a Jewish girl and the dehumanization facing them. “If you could see her through my eyes,” the emcee whispers, “she wouldn’t look Jewish at all.”

It’s worth noting that in recent renditions of Cabaret, some audiences have laughed, not nervously or uncomfortably, but in genuine amusement after this revelation. Adam Lambert, playing the emcee, without breaking character paused to scold the audience “No. This is not comedy. Pay attention.”

Pay attention indeed.

Because no matter how much we may try to distract or distance ourselves from politics, it has everything to do with us.

As the situation in Ukraine is reflective of people’s willingness to overlook blatant disregard for human rights and life, a similar reflection unfolds in the United States.

Cabaret depicts the rise of a fascist regime. I would argue that so too, does our current political state.

Our executive leader — leaders if you include Elon Musk — is dehumanizing minorities, using them as scapegoats for issues that they have little real impact on, and encouraging civil conflict that distracts from his own abuse of powers.

Trump’s cabinet consists of more millionaires and billionaires than any presidential cabinet so far, favoring oligarchic and elitist policies. An amendment has been introduced that would allow Trump to run for a third term.

If any of this sounds familiar, that would be because it’s nearly parallel to the rise of the fascist regime in Germany in the 1930s.

A TikTok video posted on February 6th by the account “cricklovesyou” captured the sentiment acutely with a text overlay: “‘How did we go from brat summer to fascist winter?’ Babe I really hate to break it to you, but that’s literally the plot of Cabaret.”

“Where are your troubles now?”

They’re still here. They might be concealed or overlooked but they will not truly disappear.

So watch or rewatch Cabaret. Read your history books. Know that this has happened, is happening, and can happen. It’s not just politics.