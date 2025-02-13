Hawkeye wrestling greats Spencer Lee, Kennedy Blades win gold medals at Zagreb Open in Croatia

After a silver medal each at the 2024 Paris Olympics, two Hawkeyes won gold while representing the U.S. at the Zagreb Open in Croatia from Feb. 5-9.

The Zagreb Open is the first Ranking Series tournament of the year, so it brings top wrestlers from across the world to compete. Former Iowa men’s superstar wrestler Spencer Lee struck gold in the men’s freestyle at 57 kilograms. During his time at Iowa, Lee won three NCAA Championships, three Big Ten Championships, and was a five-time All-American. Current Hawkeye women’s wrestler Kennedy Blades won gold at 68 kilograms in the women’s division. Blades is in her first season with the Hawkeyes, undefeated thus far with all victories coming by tech fall or pin.

Lee cruised through his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, winning 11-0 and 8-3, respectively. In the final, Lee faced off with Islam Bazarganov of Azerbaijan and won by decision, 6-2, to take gold. He even beat former Penn State standout Roman Bravo-Young.

“It was good,” Lee said at media availability. “I think competing more is always to my benefit. We’ve always agreed with that.”

All the scoring highlights from Spencer Lee’s 6-3 win over Roman Bravo-Young at the 2025 Zagreb Open! pic.twitter.com/uTOTOqExjm — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 5, 2025

“His approach toward international wrestling hasn’t changed,” Iowa men’s wrestling head coach Tom Brands said at media availability. “He’s always been a high-level competitor with his eye on the highest level.”

Blades, wrestling two weight classes lower than she did at the Olympics last summer, coasted her way into the final, defeating her first two opponents by pin and securing a championship bid with a victory by technical superiority. Blades handled business in the final, defeating Karolina Pok of Hungary by technical superiority to claim the title.

Kennedy Blades dominated with 2 techs and 2 pins on her way to winning 68 kg gold at the Zagreb Open 💪 pic.twitter.com/UHTv4ynMxl — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 7, 2025

“She’s a great athlete, great wrestler, great person,” Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun said. “She enjoys the sport and displays it. It’s fun watching her have fun doing what she loves and executing what she does … She’s a great competitor. She’s a great representative of Team USA and the University of Iowa. I’m so happy for her.”

Blades and Lee each won silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the 11th and 12th Hawkeye wrestlers in school history to medal at the Olympic Games.

Lee will face off with world champion Masanosuke Ono of Japan in Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Feb. 26 in a super match on a stacked card from FloWrestling. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Blades and the Hawkeyes women’s wrestling team look to become back-to-back national champions as they are set to compete at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Region VII Championships in Indianola, Iowa, on Feb. 22.