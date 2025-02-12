JoCo Supervisors pledge support as the East Central Region Mental Health and Disability Services face closure

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday discussed the upcoming dissolution of the East Central Region’s mental health services, a result of state legislation that will eliminate the region on June 30 and leave 34 employees without jobs.

Established under Iowa Code Chapter 28E, the East Central Region Mental Health and Disability Services coordinates and funds community-based mental health and disability services, including crisis intervention, housing assistance, and support for individuals with mental illnesses or developmental disabilities.

In May 2024, Iowa lawmakers voted to consolidate the state’s 32 mental health and substance use service regions into a single statewide system, placing the Iowa Primary Care Association in charge of administering services.

Mae Hingtgen, CEO of the East Central Region Mental Health and Disability Services, addressed the Johnson County Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday work session to discuss the transition.

She said the East Central Region Mental Health/Disability Services submitted two proposals last fall — one to continue serving as the administrative services organization for the region and another to serve as the statewide disability access point.

“The state chose to go with a private nonprofit corporation that will do the behavioral health administrative services organization duties for the entire state of Iowa,” Hingtgen said. “So, no regions were selected. It all went to a nonprofit agency.”

With the state moving to a single statewide system, Hingtgen said the East Central Region Mental Health and Disability Services’ proposal to serve as the statewide disability access point is still under consideration. She expects a decision by Feb. 21.

Regardless of whether the state accepts the disability access point proposal, Hingtgen said its budget is significantly smaller than the region’s current funding. Hingtgen said as they prepare for the region’s dissolution at the end of June, her first priority has been the well-being of her 34 staff members.

“The first thing I did when I found out, not the first thing I did because I cried, to be honest with you,” Hingtgen said. “But the first positive action I did after we found out the news is that I arranged with Abbe Center for Community Mental Health for all of our staff to be eligible for five mental well-being coaching sessions.”

These sessions, Hingtgen said, will be provided at no cost to the employees. She also said she provided the staff with resume and job search training with human relations specialists and is encouraging everyone to start looking for a new job now.

“Our staff is a big priority for me,” Hingtgen said. “We have 34 staff who, especially if we are not named the disability access point, are looking for jobs. And we have 34 people who have given their heart and soul to the East Central Region, and we need to take care of them as they transition.”

Hingtgen said while she is concerned for patients who rely on the regional services, her top priority is her staff. She noted that patient care is being transferred to another nonprofit, but no such handoff exists for the employees, leaving them without a safety net.

“There’s a lot right now that’s out of my control,” Hingtgen said, referencing the dissolution of the region and the effect it will have on patients.

Hingtgen said the East Central Region Mental Health and Disability Services will do their part to be good transition partners in hopes that a smooth transition will ensure services continue uninterrupted when Iowa Primary Care Association takes over in July.

To maintain services during its final five months, Hingtgen proposed a retention pay plan in a memo to the Mental Health and Disability Services of the East Central Region Regional Governing Board.

The plan would offer staff bonuses starting at the end of February with payments increasing each month and reaching the highest amount in June to reward employees who stay until the transition is complete.

She said the payments are not high enough to discourage staff from seeking permanent jobs but are necessary to support employees and ensure a smooth closure.

“It’s enough to show our gratitude to people who do stay and stay committed to our region,” Hingtgen said.

Hingtgen said she understands the anxiety in the community surrounding the transition and is committed to being as transparent as possible with information.

“There’s some misinformation. There’s a lot of speculation about what will happen,” Hingtgen said. “There has not been a lot of communication yet from the Department of Health and Human Services about this transition.”

Supervisors Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz, Mandi Remington, and Rod Sullivan expressed their gratitude and sympathy to Hingtgen and promised to aid the transition process as much as possible.

“Thanks to you and your dedicated staff for doing the best that you can,” Green said. “Of course, Johnson County will continue to be a good partner with you through the end of June.”

Sullivan, who serves on the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region Governance Board, also promised to provide the Board of Supervisors with updates as he can.

“It’s tough, it’s very tough,” Sullivan said.

Green said he hopes for a happier next meeting with Hingtgen but acknowledged these are “uncertain times.”