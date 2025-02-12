The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Democrats Threaten Government Shutdown

Due to the Trump administration’s actions, Democrats on Capitol Hill are threatening a Government shutdown in March.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
February 12, 2025
Print this Story