Bernie Sanders headed to IC next weekend

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 as part of a new national campaign criticizing the Trump administration.

The 83-year-old independent from Vermont announced Wednesday the launch of his “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” campaign — which will largely focus on the involvement of billionaires and large corporations in the national government and the country’s shift toward authoritarianism.

The tour stops will focus on working class districts won by former President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election that also elected a Republican to the U.S. House in 2024.

The town halls will address issues the working-class faces, according to a news release, and will outline how Americans can “fight back against President Trump and Elon Musk.”

RELATED: State amendment protecting children from testifying in front of abusers advances

“Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power,” Sanders said in a statement. “Meanwhile, 60 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for health care, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back.”

Sanders called for political action as Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are “quickly moving the country toward authoritarianism, oligarchy, and kleptocracy.”

Sanders placed second in the Iowa caucuses as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 and 2020. He recently told Politico in December that his current term in the senate will likely be his last.

The first leg of the tour will launch in Omaha, Nebraska, before Sanders comes to speak in Iowa City.