Second teen pleads guilty in fatal 2023 Iowa City drag racing incident

In the final moments before a planned jury trial of the second teen driver involved in the death of 22-year-old Jennifer Russel in 2023, Kesean Ford changed his mind.

Several dozen potential jurors sat waiting in the Johnson County courthouse Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Ford pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a separate courtroom. The charge stems from Ford’s role in an alleged drag race between him and Elijah Seals on Iowa City’s Court Street in May 2023. Both Ford and Seals were 17 at the time.

Appearing stoic and speaking quietly, Ford acknowledged he understood the charges and was prepared to accept the consequences of his actions.

Location data from Seals’ and Ford’s phones and vehicles indicated they were driving east, side-by-side, on Court Street with Ford in the westbound lane when Ford’s Saturn Vue collided at high speeds with Russell’s Chevrolet Malibu. The impact caused Russell’s vehicle to collide with the GMC Acadia Seals was driving, according to court documents.

Court documents reflect witnesses saw Ford and Seals traveling at least 25 mph over the posted speed limit of 25 mph. Ford’s plea of guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving 25 mph or more above the speed limit subverted the planned jury trial.

Ford previously attempted to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide by drag racing in October, but the prosecution did not agree and threw out the plea.

Ford was facing four charges, including involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle in reckless driving, homicide by vehicle in drag racing, and homicide by vehicle while driving in excess of 25 miles per hour. Ford only pleaded guilty to the latter charge, which is a Class C Felony.

Judge Michael Harris noted at Tuesday’s plea hearing that because Ford was a minor at the time, it may impact the level of punishment he receives at sentencing. A Class C felony is punishable by a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $13,000 in addition to restitution payments.

While acknowledging responsibility for the speed at which he was driving on the day of the crash, Ford stated that causing Russell’s death was unintentional.

In September 2024, Seals, who was also facing four charges, entered an Alford plea, which means he acknowledged a jury would likely find him guilty of homicide by motor vehicle in reckless driving, a Class C felony. Seals was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in December 2024.

By pleading guilty, both Ford and Seals will become jointly liable for $150,000 in restitution to Russell’s family under Iowa law. Further punishments will be determined at Ford’s sentencing hearing.

Few words were spoken between the parties during the adjudication procedure. Some of Ford’s family were seen sitting in the courtroom during the hearing as dozens of potential jurors waited in an adjacent courtroom. Russell’s family was not in attendance.

Ford’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19 at the Johnson County courthouse.