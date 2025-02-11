Extreme weather advisory causes UI professors to cancel classes

Extreme winter weather conditions are forecasted to transpire through the state of Iowa starting late Tuesday night and into Wednesday evening. For safety concerns, some University of Iowa professors have canceled Wednesday classes or are moving them online to Zoom.

Six to nine inches of snow are expected with moderate snow showers predicted throughout the day Wednesday, which is expected to lighten up and end in the late evening. The feels-like temperatures are anticipated as being sub-zero on Wednesday night. The roads are expected to be slick and slippery.

When asked about its policy on inclement weather and class cancellations, the UI just referred to the policies outlined on its website.

“When snow or ice accumulation is predicted or occurs, significantly impacting roads and sidewalks on/around campus, a snow/ice emergency may be declared if the impact rises to the level that safe travel is no longer possible and poses a significant public safety threat,” the UI’s extreme weather plan states.

UI President Barbara Wilson has given the authority to make decisions about extreme weather operations to Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel, who will review the extreme weather plan and decide whether or not to cancel classes and events for all UI students and faculty.

UI policy reflects the university never fully closes due to its residential, health care, research, and public safety responsibilities. It continues operating as much as possible during inclement weather, and classes are held if students and faculty can attend safely.

The university may reduce operations in certain conditions, including canceling classes or limiting services to essential operations. The impact of reduced operations varies by unit depending on conditions and timing.

For attendance during extreme weather conditions, university policy is that employees should make a reasonable effort to report to work as scheduled, even in severe weather. They should stay informed about weather forecasts, anticipate travel delays, and use good judgment to avoid serious risks.

Employees should communicate with their supervisor about attendance and timeliness. If delayed, they may be expected to report to work as soon as possible unless excused. Supervisors should apply this policy fairly and considerately.

Due to snow predictions, the Iowa City Community School District has already canceled all classes for Wednesday.