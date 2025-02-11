DVIP responds to President Trump’s executive funding freeze

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program, or DVIP, responded Monday to President Donald Trump’s executive order to freeze federal grants, loans, and awards, stating the action will significantly impact the organization’s funding with over half its budget being federally funded.

In a letter posted to its website, DVIP Executive Director Kristie Fortmann-Doser stated that Trump’s announcement on Jan. 28 demonstrated “significant confusion and inconsistency.” Fortmann-Doser also wrote the freeze would impact not only the work DVIP does but also other sectors of the Iowa City community, including nonprofits, health care, schools, and more.

The 45-year-old organization provides various crisis intervention and violence prevention programming and services that serve victims of domestic abuse, their children, and non-offending family or friends.

DVIP absorbed the University of Iowa’s Rape Victim Advocacy Program, also known as RVAP, which began services under DVIP in October 2024. RVAP provides sexual assault support services to Iowans.

The federal funding freeze is currently halted after being blocked by a federal judge. However, the order still means that DVIP and RVAP could lose major funding resources with 56 percent of the organization’s funding coming from federal grant funds, Fortmann-Doser wrote.

“For example, RVAP’s sexual violence support services that came to DVIP in October are more than 95% federally funded,” Fortmann-Doser wrote. “While DVIP/RVAP has reserves and cash flow that will support us for 3-4 months during a freeze, this will not be the case for other programs and, equally important, other community partners that rely on federal funding.”

Fortmann-Doser added the organization had to freeze its spending within 24 hours of the order to “ensure that core services would be available to individuals in need into the foreseeable future.” Fortmann-Doser wrote that the funding freeze included:

Withdrawing housing support for those moving into safe, permanent housing

Prescription medications following sexual assaults, such as antibiotics, pain and/or anxiety medications, and sleep aids

Volunteer background checks

Emergency hotel stays

Food assistance

New baby and maternal care support

Transportation to medical and court appointments

In addition to the direct aid offered by the organization, Fortmann-Doser wrote DVIP/RVAP’s core services include emergency shelter, 24/7 crisis phone line, mobile support, safety planning, support during sexual assault nurse exams (SANE), and support within the judicial system. These services are at risk due to the order, she wrote.

Sexual assault is a growing on issue on college campuses. The Daily Iowan previously wrote that there were 96 reports of sexual assault on the UI campus in 2023 with reports of fondling reaching an all-time high in 2023 compared to the previous two years and reports of rape on campus more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year, though they remained lower than the numbers reported in 2021.

Beyond Iowa City, the freeze is likely to impact domestic violence and sexual assault services programs across the state, Fortmann-Doser wrote, with those programs typically being 70 to 95 percent federally funded. She added that people can support DVIP by writing to local, state, and federally elected officials about the effect of the order in Iowa.

“Please share what you know will happen to victims directly, the economic and unemployment impact of an extended freeze or removal of federal funds, and the impact on our community,” she wrote. “It doesn’t take a math wizard to determine that this executive memo’s broad reality can affect every citizen or someone they love.”

While the decision on future funding waits in limbo, Fortmann-Doser wrote that DVIP is prepping for increased requests for supplies, financial aid, and emergency shelter.

“Laws may change, and DVIP/RVAP will remain compliant with laws and our contracts. I urge you to take action and ensure that federal funders will honor their contractually signed obligations to ensure the safety of Iowans,” Fortmann-Doser wrote.